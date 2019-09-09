IF YOU GO

The third annual In the Footsteps of Norman Maclean Festival runs from Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15, with events in Seeley Lake and Missoula. All-access passes are $125. Go to macleanfootsteps.com.

Friday

Seeley Lake tours

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Tour of “Norman's Favorite Fishing Holes” on the Blackfoot River with Jerry O'Connell, Big Blackfoot riverkeeper. $30.

1-3 p.m.: Tour of “Norman's Neighborhood” in Seeley Lake with Ron Cox of the Seeley Lake Historical Museum. $10.

Missoula

4:30 p.m.: Celebration of the reprinting of Elers Koch's book, "40 Years a Forester: 1903-1943," hosted by Norman Maclean's son, John N. Maclean and Aaron Parrett. Copies of the book will be available. Museum of Forest Service History, Missoula. $10.

5-7 p.m.: Author reception at the Dana Gallery, co-hosted with the Montana Book Festival and featuring writers from both events.

Saturday

Day pass for all events costs $20.

Morning events at MCT Center for the Performing Arts:

10-11 a.m.: Presentation by author Debra Magpie Earling on the poetry/photography book, "The Lost Journals of Sacajawea," she created with bookmaker Peter Koch.

11 a.m.-12 p.m.: "Exploring the West" with Michael Punke ("The Revenant: A Novel of Revenge") and Peter Stark ("Astoria").

12-1:30 p.m.: Lunch break

Afternoon events at MCT Center for the Performing Arts:

1:30 p.m.: Keynote with Michael Punke, "Why I Write the West."

2-3 p.m.: "Realizing the West" with Judy Blunt ("Breaking Clean") and Rick Bass ("Why I Came West").

3:15-4:30 p.m.: "Restoring the West: The Way Forward," with Dan O'Brien ("Buffalo for the Broken Heart") and Richard Manning ("ReWilding the West").

Festival dinner at MCT with speaker Annick Smith, "Is this Still the Last Best Place?" Cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. $100.

Sunday

MCT Center for the Performing Arts:

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: "Applied Indigenous Storytelling: Perma Red TV Series and Community Engagement." The production team from the "Perma Red" adaptation will discuss the process of creating a culturally accurate and community-based production. Includes a screening of "A World Unseen," a 40-minute film about the making of "The Revenant." $10.

12-1:30 p.m.: Lunch break

Afternoon: