Upcoming Labor Day closure
The Missoula Public Library will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 2, for the Labor Day Holiday. It will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m.
During its closure, patrons are still able to drop off materials to the library’s book drops, and can also access their accounts online to place holds and renew materials by visiting our website at missoulapubliclibrary.org.
Revolutionary Words series begins
What does it mean to be American? How do the enduring ideas of our nation’s founding era affect our present and future? In honor of Constitution Day on Sept. 17, join your community at Missoula Public Library during the month of September for the programming series “Revolutionary Words.”
The series kicks off with the talk “How Our Declaration of Independence and Constitution Relate” which occurs on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
During the talk, Jane L. Rectenwald, member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and descendant of a Virginian who voted to ratify the Constitution, discusses how the universal principles outlined in the Declaration resulted in the framework for the Constitution with representative limited government, separation of powers with checks and balances, and solutions to complaints raised in the Declaration against King George III.
In addition to other discussions throughout September, patrons can also enjoy Constitution Day inspired displays at the library by the Bitter Root Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The “Revolutionary Words” series is sponsored locally by Humanities Montana, the Bitter Root Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Soft Landing Missoula.
The Revisiting the Founding Era initiative is made possible by the support of the American Library Association in partnership with the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the National Constitution Center and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
For more information about this series, please visit: missoulapubliclibrary.org/revolutionary
Watercolor painting class returns
After a one-month hiatus, the Missoula Public Library’s Watercolor Painting Class returns in September, beginning on Friday, Sept. 6, from 12-2 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room. This class is open to adults ages 18 and older. Participants should bring their own watercolor paper, paints, brushes, and palette. For questions, call Robert at 541-8868 and leave a message.
Dog Tug Toy Workshop
Learn how to make a tug toy gift for dogs living at our local animal shelter during the MakerSpace-sponsored “Dog Tug Toy Drop-in Workshop,” which occurs on Friday, Sept. 6, from 4-5:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
This workshop offers participants of all ages the chance to create tug toys for dogs living at the Humane Society of Western Montana using recycled t-shirts. Guidance will be provided, as well as all materials. All tug toys will then be donated to the Humane Society of Western Montana. This is a drop-in workshop, so no registration is required.
Staff Reviews
“A Discovery of Witches” by Deborah Harkness
You have free articles remaining.
Penguin Books, 2011
Call number: HARKNESS ALLSOUL #1
Was it the romantic European setting? Was it the eerie supernatural thrills? Was it the lure of forbidden love? Actually, it was the mystery of the lost book that really drew me in. But you might enjoy it for any of the above reasons.
“A Discovery of Witches” tells the story of Diana Bishop, a Yale professor researching the history of alchemy at Oxford, who is also a witch in denial of her powers. When her research accidentally uncovers a manuscript long considered lost, she finds herself the center of unwanted attention as strangers with an interest in its contents suddenly begin to turn up. The first to arrive is Matthew Clairmont, a vampire. Vampires and witches are hereditary enemies, so Diana is naturally suspicious of his intentions. Can she trust him, especially when he claims that other witches are seeking to harm her, or is he just trying to manipulate her? And how will she cope when her long-dormant powers suddenly begin to manifest? Read the book and find out. Also, catch the TV series on Amazon Prime.
Reviewed by Laura Cote
MakerSpace Classes:
3D Printing 101 Workshop
Wednesday, September 4, at 6:30 p.m.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101sept2019
Weekly MakerSpace Events:
Open hours
Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m., Wednesday from 12-5 p.m., Friday from 1-6 p.m.
Computer Classes:
Computer Fundamentals
Thursday, Sept. 5, from 12-1 p.m.
Learn about the parts of a computer (hardware), how to turn it on and off; managing your desktop and how to open programs. No experience necessary.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s computer class. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.