Shelflife: Library holding Peeps contest

The Missoula Public Library, all of its branches, and all of its outreach services continue to be closed to the public until further notice in response to COVID-19 in Missoula County.

All lending services have ended and items cannot be returned during closure. All holds will be extended, and overdue fines will be waived while the library is closed.

The Missoula Public Library’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak is subject to change, so visit missoulapubliclibrary.org for updates.

Peeps contest goes online

The eighth annual Peeps® Diorama Contest is back, but this year it will be following an online digital format.

The rules have also changed a little this time around, and while Peeps® are welcome, they are not required. The main idea for this year’s contest is to recreate a gathering from your favorite literary work, or design your own dream gathering with characters from your favorite literary works.

For example, you could recreate the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, or create your own tea party with Hermione, Percy Jackson, and Captain Underpants all together.