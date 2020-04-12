Shelflife: Library holding Peeps contest

The Missoula Public Library, all of its branches, and all of its outreach services continue to be closed to the public until further notice in response to COVID-19 in Missoula County.
All lending services have ended and items cannot be returned during closure. All holds will be extended, and overdue fines will be waived while the library is closed.
The Missoula Public Library’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak is subject to change, so visit missoulapubliclibrary.org for updates.
Peeps contest goes online
The eighth annual Peeps® Diorama Contest is back, but this year it will be following an online digital format.
The rules have also changed a little this time around, and while Peeps® are welcome, they are not required. The main idea for this year’s contest is to recreate a gathering from your favorite literary work, or design your own dream gathering with characters from your favorite literary works.
For example, you could recreate the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, or create your own tea party with Hermione, Percy Jackson, and Captain Underpants all together.
To prevent additional trips out for supplies, we encourage you to use materials that you already have at home, such as Legos, action figures, magazine cutouts, paper, clay, craft supplies, magazines, or toys.
The winner of each age category and the “Peeple’s Choice” award will receive a $20 Missoula Downtown Association gift card.
The submission limit for the contest is one submission per individual, and the age categories for this contest are as follows: adults ages 18 and over, teens ages 13-17, youth ages 8-12, and kids aged 7 and under.
To submit your Peeps Contest entry:
• Email up to three photos of the complete diorama to dioramas4mpl@gmail.com
• Include Peeps Diorama Entry in the subject line of the email.
• In the email message include a title and/or caption for the diorama, which age category you’re entering, as well as the participant’s name, and a good phone number or email.
• Dioramas must be submitted by Monday, April 20.
• Submitted entries will be displayed on the Missoula Public Library’s website.
• Entrants agree to permit the Missoula Public Library to photograph and submit images in advertising or promotion.
For the awards portion of the contest:
• The public will be invited to view entries and vote on the library’s website.
• Voting will open on April 21 and close on April 28.
• The diorama with the most overall votes will claim the “Peeple’s Choice” Award. Other honors shall include the coveted “Best in Class” award for each age category.
• Winners will be awarded a $20 Missoula Downtown Association gift card
• Winners will be announced on the library’s website and on social media on April 30.
For any questions or concerns, email dioramas4mpl@gmail.com.
National Poetry Month
In celebration of National Poetry Month, the Missoula Public Library will be offering poetry-based content and events throughout the month of April, which are listed below.
Make sure to check our website at missoulapubliclibrary.org/about/while-we-are-closed-stay-home-stay-engaged for more information about additional National Poetry Month events as it becomes available.
At Home, Together: Film Viewing and Virtual Discussion
In place of our regular World Wide Cinema film screening, MPL is spotlighting the Korean film “Poetry” for National Poetry Month. “Poetry” is available to watch through the free movie streaming service Kanopy, and can be accessed using your library card by visiting missoula.kanopy.com.
The film is about a woman in her 60s, faced with the discovery of a heinous family crime and in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, who finds strength and purpose when she enrolls in a poetry class.
Patrons can view the film by Friday, April 17, and then take part in a virtual discussion about the film between April 17-19 on MPL’s Facebook page, which is located at facebook.com/missoulapubliclibrary/.
Facebook Virtual Poetry Slam
MPL’s Virtual Poetry Slam was created in response to the coronavirus outbreak of 2020 to provide an online venue to give our Missoula community a voice.
The library’s Facebook Poetry Slam, which will run from Sunday, April 19, and will close on Saturday, April 25, gives poets and audiences the opportunity to safely gather in a fun and compelling way as we survive and thrive in challenging times.
Here are the rules for MPL’s Facebook Poetry Slam:
• All ages are welcome
• Original poetry only, and put the title of your poem in your post. Videos must also be no more than 3 minutes long.
• If your video contains explicit language or content, begin your post with NSFW.
