Shelflife: MPL resumes curbside service

The library is now offering limited lending and curbside service to resume at its downtown branch. Returning items is still prohibited for the foreseeable future and until the library works through a plan for safe returns.
MPL is reintroducing services in coordination with local and state directives. The safety and health of our community remains our utmost concern, and we appreciate the patience of the community during this challenging time.
For more information on our lending protocols during this phase, please visit missoulapubliclibrary.org, check the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/missoulapubliclibrary, or contact a librarian at mslaplib@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Online Resources
Although the library is still closed to members of the public, card holders still have a large amount of educational and cultural resources to explore at home with the library’s collection of online databases and resources, which are located on our website at missoulapubliclibrary.org/resources/databases-a-z.
One of these resources is Creativebug, which is a website aimed for do-it-yourself crafters and makers. Creativebug.com has thousands of award-winning art and craft video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. With your library card, you can stream art and craft classes at home on various subjects including basic line drawing, sewing machine basics, quilting, knitting, cake decorating and more.
For patrons with an interest to exploring their family history, the library also offers access to AncestryLibrary.com, which offers patrons the chance to search the world’s largest online family history collection. With four billion records available, discovering your family’s story is easier than ever. Records that can be searched include birth, marriage, and death records, military records, tax, criminal, land and wills records, and more.
Writing Contest Winners
Congratulations to all of this year’s MPL Writing Contest Winners. Special thanks goes to our sponsors for the 2020 contest, which include The Good Food Store, Mountain Press Publishing, Shakespeare & Co. Booksellers, Submittable, The Friends of Missoula Public Library, and anonymous donors.
All qualifying entries will be printed and bound into books that will be available for checkout sometime this fall. The winners in each age and writing category are listed below:
Ages 8-10 Fiction
First: Claire Good, Missoula
Second: Morgan Smith, Missoula
Third: Brenna Straub, Lolo
Ages 8-10 Non-Fiction
First: Andrin Reimers, Missoula
Second: Claire Good, Missoula
Third: Benny Reed, Missoula
Ages 8-10 Poetry
First: Keira Kujawa, Missoula
Second: Morgan Smith, Missoula
Ages 11-14 Fiction
First: Arthur Boote, Missoula
Second: Faith Vyn You, Missoula
Third: Tess Allison, Missoula
Ages 11-14 Non-Fiction
First: Sydney Yung, Missoula
Second: Faith Vyn You, Missoula
Third: Will Hansen, Missoula
Ages 11-14 Poetry
First: Finley H.S. Chatlain, Missoula
Second: Amy Boote, Missoula
Third: Zachary Baldwin, Missoula
Ages 15-18 Fiction
First: Katie Smith, Huson
Second: Chelsea DeMyer, Missoula
Third: Sam Smith, Huson
Ages 15-18 Non-Fiction
First: Abbey Rhoderick, Missoula
Ages 15-18 Poetry
First: Sam Smith, Huson
Second: Olivia Dzomba, Missoula
Third: Chelsea DeMyer, Missoula
Ages 19+ Fiction
First: Stephanie Uhlenbruck, Missoula
Second: David Batchelder, Seeley Lake
Third: Brian Doyle, Missoula
Ages 19+ Non-Fiction
First: Susie Menegat, Missoula
Second: Brian Payne, Missoula
Third: Shannon Knotts, Missoula
Ages 19+ Poetry
First: Jason Theroux, Missoula
Second: Susie Menegat, Missoula
Third: David Francis Curran, Missoula
Watercolor Painting Class online
The Missoula Public Library’s popular Watercolor Painting Class continues with an online platform each week during the library’s extended closure. To access written instruction and class assignments, please visit https://tinyurl.com/mplwatercolor1
Staff Reviews
“Future Tense Fiction: Stories of Tomorrow” Edited by Kirsten Berg, Torie Bosch, Joey Eschrich, Ed Finn, Andrés Martinez and Juliet Ulman (Unnamed Press, Los Angeles CA 2019) Call number: EBOOKS FUTURE TENSE.
“Future Tense Fiction” is a collection of 14 short stories by contemporary authors exploring ideas of what the world might look like in the not-too-distant future based on the evolving wave of current technological advances. From smart houses to chemically enhanced athletes, this book runs the gamut of the issues facing society today.
In “Mother of Invention,” a genetically modified crop promises to put an end to world hunger, but dooms those with pollen allergies. “Mika Model” teases the line between artificial intelligence and humanity. My favorite story is “When Robot and Crow Saved East St. Louis.” It follows the adventures of an abandoned robot who learns to communicate with crows and ends up saving the day when a terrible plague sweeps through a low-income neighborhood.
Filled with heartbreak and hope, ecstasy and anguish, this book delves down the very roots of what it means to be human.
This book title and others are available digitally as e-books through Montana Library2Go, which allows MPL cardholders to checkout e-books and digital audiobooks from the comfort of their home. For more information about Montana Library2Go, visit montana.overdrive.com.
Reviewed by Laura Cote
