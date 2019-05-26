The Missoula Public Library will be closed on Sunday, May 26, and Monday, May 27, for Memorial Day. It will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 28, at 10 a.m.
During its closure, patrons can still drop off materials to the library’s book drops, as well as utilize online services such as placing holds through the library’s website, located at missoulapubliclibrary.org.
Spring series continues
Celebrate springtime in Missoula at the library with our “Swing into Spring” programming series, which continues this week with the program “Eat Your Weeds May-June” on Wednesday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
During this program, Sandy Perrin, the Plant Clinic Coordinator of the Missoula County Extension Office, will show us how to gather and prepare early summer weeds for an edible delight. Please join us for this ultimate “eat local” event.
Suicide prevention series
The Missoula Public Library continues its suicide prevention series on Tuesday, May 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room with the program “QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer),” which is a suicide prevention gatekeeper training session with the goal of training everyday individuals to recognize the warning signs of suicide, and to persuade and refer someone to the appropriate help.
Just like CPR, QPR is meant to be a form of peer intervention until professional help can be sought out. Gatekeepers can include anyone who is strategically positioned to recognize and refer someone at risk of suicide, such as parents, friends, neighbors, teachers, coaches, caseworkers and police officers.
This training is provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Summer Reading Program begins in June
Patrons of all ages can participate in the library’s annual summer-long reading program — which this year features the theme “A Universe of Stories” — by picking up a Summer Reading Log at the library starting on June 1.
Participants can pick up one log per person and the last day to pick up logs is Aug. 12.
All logs must be handed in and all prizes must be collected by Aug. 31.
For more information about the reading program, as well as upcoming summer reading program events, visit missoulapubliclibrary.org/summerreading.
Staff Review
“Common Birds and Their Songs” by Lang Elliott and Marie Read (Nature Sound Studio, 1998) Call number: 598.097 ELLIOTT
It’s springtime in the Rockies, and our native birds are returning to their local haunts after a long winter absence. Their calls are an integral part of the symphony of the changing seasons.
When you hear them, do you ever wonder which bird you are listening to? This slim volume, along with the audio CD that accompanies it, is your guide to discovering the answer to that question.
Here you will find fifty species, from the American Robin to the Yellow Warbler, with full-page color photos and information about their habits and habitats. Some species, like the Northern Flicker, are often seen in this area. Others, like the Baltimore Oriole, may be new to you. My favorite part of the book is the CD of bird calls. Not only is it pleasant to listen to, but if you have cats at home, their reaction to the vocalizations can be quite entertaining.
Reviewed by Laura Cote
MakerSpace classes
Intro to 3D Modeling with Fusion 360
Wednesday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m.
Learn how to create 3D models for 3D printing during this intro class on AutoDesk’s Fusion 360, a robust 3D modeling program that is used to create everything from prototypes to gadgets for home projects. This class will feature an overview of some of Fusion 360’s most common functions, and will also include some basic modeling exercises.
This class is for beginners with no previous experience using Fusion 360.
Space is limited to 5 participants and online registration is required. This class is suitable for adults and teens.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/mplfusion360may2019
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes
Files and Folders
Thursday, May 30, from noon to 1 p.m.
What is a flash drive and how do I use it? Where did the document go that I just saved? Get organized with all the basics of creating, renaming, moving and deleting files and folders. Learn about the various ways to store files (hard drive, removable devices, CDs and floppies).
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.