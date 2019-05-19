Come help us celebrate the return of spring at Missoula Public Library during the upcoming talk “Missoula Wildflowers 101,” which is part of the library’s “Swing into Spring” programming series and occurs on Tuesday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
Drew Lefebvre, Teaching Naturalist at the Montana Natural History Center, will introduce us to some of the fascinating wildflowers of the Missoula area, and attendees will get to know their botanical neighbors and learn about their amazing histories.
This programming series continues the following week with the program “Eat Your Weeds May-June,” which occurs on Wednesday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m.
During this second program, Sandy Perrin, the Plant Clinic Coordinator of the Missoula County Extension Office, will show us how to gather and prepare early summer weeds for an edible delight. Please join us for this ultimate “eat local” event.
Altered Books Workshop
Come give discarded books a second life as art during the “Altered Books Workshop,” which occurs on Saturday, May 25, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
All ages and abilities are welcome to this event, and snacks, music and guidance will be provided.
Memorial Day Closure
The Missoula Public Library will be closed on Sunday, May 26, and Monday, May 27, for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 28, at 10 a.m.
During its closure, patrons can still drop off materials to the library’s book drops, as well as utilize online services such as placing holds through the library’s website, located at missoulapubliclibrary.org.
Suicide prevention series
The Missoula Public Library continues its suicide prevention series on Tuesday, May 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room with the program “QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer),” which is a suicide prevention gatekeeper training session with the goal of training everyday individuals to recognize the warning signs of suicide, and to persuade and refer someone to the appropriate help.
Just like CPR, QPR is meant to be a form of peer intervention until professional help can be sought out. Gatekeepers can include anyone who is strategically positioned to recognize and refer someone at risk of suicide, such as parents, friends, neighbors, teachers, coaches, caseworkers and police officers.
This training is provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Staff Review
“Parrotfish” by Ellen Wittlinger (2007, Simon & Schuster) Call Number: Y WITTLIN
Though over ten years old, this book is still timely and relevant today. Angela has been treated as a girl since birth, but has known intuitively that he was actually a boy in a girl’s body. The story opens as Angela tells his family that his name is now Grady. The change completely upends Grady’s mom, horrifies his girly younger sister, and further alienates his long-time best friend Eve who has fallen under the spell of the cruel queen-bee Danya. However, it only briefly befuddles his dad, doesn’t phase the eccentric and protective Sebastian who’s been charmed by Grady whether male or female, and actually intrigues the beautiful Kita who Grady is totally smitten by. As expected, Grady has to face both internal emotional challenges and external high-school harassment.
There are fun side plots about the dad’s passion for over-the-top Christmas decorating (not shared by his family), Grady’s mental habit of creating dialogues between people speaking their true thoughts, and Sebastian’s growing relationship with Eve. The plot entanglements are handled deftly and the characters and dialog are believable and entertaining.
It’s definitely a feel-good story in a world where many trans kids have little chance to live a feel-good story. But we all need a savior-Sebastian in our lives, and it’s reassuring to imagine that they do exist.
Reviewed by Dana McMurray
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes
iPad/iPhone
Thursday, May 23, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class is an introduction to iPads and iPhones. This class is for users that would like to become more comfortable with their devices. We will cover basic functions and navigation.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.