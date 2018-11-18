Steven Rinella's cookbook event has moved to a bigger venue.
The author will be celebrating, "The MeatEater Fish and Game Cookbook," with Missoula fans at the Holiday Inn Parkside on Monday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m.
Fact & Fiction, which is hosting the event, moved the talk to the hotel ballroom from its downtown store due to popular demand.
Rinella is an outdoorsman, writer, and television personality best known for his ability to translate the hunting lifestyle to a wide variety of audiences. He is the author of two volumes of "The Complete Guide to Hunting, Butchering and Cooking Wild Game"; "Meat Eater: Adventures from the Life of an American Hunter"; "American Buffalo: In Search of a Lost Icon" and "The Scavenger’s Guide to Haute Cuisine" (all published by Spiegel & Grau). His writing has also appeared in many publications, including Outside, Field and Stream, the New Yorker and more.
Rinella will participate in a conversation with Fact & Fiction's Chris La Tray followed by a signing, and he will sign for everyone who shows up.
Following the reading, those in attendance will have the opportunity to get their book signed and speak with Rinella.
Tickets went on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be sold at Fact & Fiction, 220 N. Higgins Ave. The price of a ticket is the same as the cover price for a copy of the book, $35, and includes a copy of the book, which can be picked up after the book is released on Nov. 20, or at the event.