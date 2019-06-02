Patrons of all ages are welcome to participate in the library’s annual summer-long reading program — which this year features the theme “A Universe of Stories” — by picking up a Summer Reading Log at the library. Participants can pick up one log per person and the last day to pick up logs is August 12. All logs must be handed in and all prizes must be collected by August 31.
For more information about the summer reading program, as well as upcoming summer reading program events, visit missoulapubliclibrary.org/summerreading
Library closed for staff training
The Missoula Public Library will be closed on Friday, June 7, for its annual staff training day. It will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8.
The library’s Watercolor Painting Class is also canceled that day, and will resume on Friday, June 14, at noon.
During its closure, patrons can still drop off materials to the library’s book drops, as well as utilize online services such as placing holds through our website, located at missoulapubliclibrary.org.
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Help out a neighbor in need when you participate in an upcoming American Red Cross Blood Drive hosted at the Missoula Public Library on Monday, June 10, from 1 to 6 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
Interested donors may register at redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: missoulalibrary, or stop by the Reference Desk and ask for Christine.
New D-Day and World War II books at the library
With the 75th anniversary of D-Day approaching, the Missoula Public Library recently purchased several new non-fiction books about that epic invasion as well as other World War II topics. For more books about World War II, please visit MPL’s Reference Desk. If you prefer fiction set during World War II, we can help you find those titles too.
Listed below are some of the library’s newly acquired non-fiction D-Day and World War II titles:
-“D-Day Girls: The Spies Who Armed the Resistance, Sabotaged the Nazis, and Helped Win World War II” by Sarah Rose Crown Call Number: NEW 940.5486 ROSE
-“The First Wave: The D-Day Warriors Who Led the Way to Victory in World War II” by Alex Kershaw Call Number: NEW 940.5421 KERSHAW
-“Soldier, Sailor, Frogman, Spy, Airman, Gangster, Kill or Die: How the Allies Won on D-Day” by Giles Milton Call Number: NEW 940.5421 MILTON
-“The Hidden Places of World War II: The Extraordinary Sites Where History Was Made During the War That Saved Civilization” by Jerome M. O’Connor Call Number: NEW 940.54 OCONNOR
-“Madame Fourcade’s Secret War: The Daring Young Woman Who Lead France’s Largest Spy Network Against Hitler” by Lynne Olson Call Number: NEW 940.5486 OLSON
-“The Allies: Roosevelt, Churchill, Stalin, and the Unlikely Alliance That Won World War II” by Winston Groom Call Number: NEW 940.5309 GROOM
-“Scientists Against Time: The Role of Scientists in World War II” by Harold Feiveson Call Number: NEW 940.548 FEIVESO
-“Operation Columba: The Secret Pigeon Service: The Untold Story of World War II Resistance in Europe” by Gordon Corera Call Number: NEW 940.5486 CORERA
-“The Tango War: The Struggle for the Hearts, Minds, and Riches of Latin America During World War II” by Mary Jo McConahay Call Number: NEW 940.538 MCCONAH
Coming up: West African Kora performance
In conjunction with its summer reading program, the library will be hosting Asheville, North Carolina-based musician Sean Gaskell with a performance and educational program on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. This performance occurs on Monday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
Gaskell’s performance will feature traditional songs that are the heart and soul of the kora’s musical repertoire in addition to some of his own personal compositions. The kora is native to the Mande peoples who live within the countries of Gambia, Senegal, Mali, Guinea and Guinea Bissau.
MakerSpace classes
3D Printing 101
Wednesday, June 5, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Come and learn about MPL’s 3D printers during this workshop.
Space is limited to six participants and online registration is required.
Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101june2019
Weekly MakerSpace offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer classes
Excel
Thursday, June 6, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class is an introduction to the basic features of Microsoft Excel, a spreadsheet program. Topics include entering data and formulas. This class assumes the student has some experience with Windows and using a mouse.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.