This week, the Missoula Public Library hosts “Talk Saves Lives,” a community presentation that is part of a suicide prevention program series at the library which will cover what we know about this leading cause of death, the most up-to-date research on prevention, and what we can all do to fight suicide.
This discussion is presented by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and occurs on Monday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
Participants will learn the common risk factors for suicide, how to spot the warning signs in others, and how to keep ourselves, our loved ones and those in our community safe.
Spring programming series begins with Mushroom ID classes
The Missoula Public Library’s “Swing into Spring” programming series kicks off this week with the class “Mushroom Identification 101,” which occurs on Wednesday, May 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
This introductory class will teach the basics of mushroom identification, including how to use a mushroom field guide, the characteristics of various mushrooms and the language used to describe them. This class is brought to us by the Western Montana Mycological Association and taught by long-term member Egan Jankowski-Bradley. Egan is a microbiologist specializing in fungal research and the utilization of fungi to solve issues in agriculture, forestry and land restoration.
Those planning on attending are encouraged, but not required, to bring their mushroom field guide with them to this class.
The series continues with the class session “Mushroom Identification 102” on Wednesday, May 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in our Large Meeting Room.
During this second class, you will gain further knowledge of how to utilize your field guide, learn how to take constructive field notes and build more confidence with mushroom identification.
Both class sessions are free and open to the public, and do not require registration.
Memory Café
The Missoula Public Library’s Memory Café — which offers a safe, welcoming, and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss, along with their caregivers and family members — meets this week on Wednesday, May 8, at 2 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room. This month, Rebecca Morely — the Eat Smart Coordinator for Missoula County — will lead a discussion about nutrition, exercise and sleep.
World Wide Cinema
Experience a moving picture through an international lens when the library hosts May’s installment of its World Wide Cinema film series with a screening of the film “I Am Not A Witch” on Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
From the country of Zambia, this satiric feminist fairy tale is in English and Nyanja with English subtitles and runs 93 minutes.
The movie follows a 9-year old orphan who is accused of witchcraft, and is exiled to a witch camp. As the only child witch, she quickly becomes a local star. Soon she is forced make a difficult decision — whether to resign herself to life in the camp, or take a risk for freedom.
MakerSpace classes
Carvey Demonstration
Wednesday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Learn about how you can make simple ornaments, signs and other cool things during this workshop that features a demonstration of Carvey — a desktop carving machine that can carve designs and text into a variety of materials.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/mplcarveydemomay2019
Zentangle Drawing Workshop
Friday, May 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room
Learn the process of Zentangle drawing during this workshop. Supplies are provided.
This class is appropriate for ages 8-108, but any children attending must be accompanied by an adult and should feel comfortable in a quiet classroom environment.
Space is limited to 12 participants, and online registration is required.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/zentanglemay2019.
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes
Excel
Thursday, May 9, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class features an introduction to the basic features of Microsoft Excel, a spreadsheet program designed for the Windows environment. Topics include entering data and formulas. This class assumes the student has some experience with Windows and using a mouse.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.