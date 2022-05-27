The world breaking its fist on your face: James Lee Burke’s 'Every Cloak Rolled in Blood'

In the growing uncertainly of this century, we may at least anticipate the yearly arrival of a new novel from Missoula’s James Lee Burke.

This time, it is a story called “Every Cloak Rolled In Blood,” something of a follow-up to 2021’s “Another Kind of Eden.” Both books are part of Burke’s Holland family series, and feature the same narrator/lead character, a man named Aaron Holland Broussard.

While “Eden” shows Broussard as a young man just setting out as a writer during the turbulent '60s, “Cloak” is set in contemporary times, in Montana, with our protagonist a much older and accomplished novelist mourning the death of his daughter. Not so different from Burke himself. Even the copy on the back of the book proclaims “Cloak” to be “James Lee Burke’s most autobiographical novel” yet.

This is Burke’s first book since his daughter, Pamala Burke McDavid, passed away of natural causes in July of 2020 at the age of 55. Her presence — beyond the book’s dedication page; beyond Burke’s “Letter to Readers” that opens the book — looms large in the story. The life parallels between the book’s 85-year-old first person narrator and Burke’s are unmistakable. In the novel, Broussard’s late daughter Fannie Mae is a character not only for him to mourn over, but as an active player in the story that unfolds. It is a dark book in some ways, heartbreaking and mysterious, and utterly captivating. It is the first book in years that I’ve devoured in one sitting.

I was happy to have an opportunity to sit down with Mr. Burke to talk about his work, and the space this story inhabits, on suitably hallowed ground. By that I mean a private study room at the Missoula Public Library.

Chris La Tray: Jim, your recent two books feature the same lead character, first as a young man, and now as an elder. We saw him previously as a teenager, too. Did you have a grand plan for giving us snapshots of this man’s life for any specific reason?

James Lee Burke: I like to think I'm organized enough to plan that far ahead, but I'm not. I never plan things. I've been writing the Holland books for many years. They have not enjoyed the commercial success the Robicheaux books have but I think they are some of my best writing.

CLT: The overlap of time, and ghostly characters, are a huge part of this book. These are elements that seem to be showing up more and more in your work. One could even call “Cloak” a ghost story.

JLB: This book has about five themes and they're out of our history and the times in which we live. And so the things that are occurring in the life of the protagonist, Aaron Broussard, like the loss of his daughter, have reflections that go way back into time. And he looks around him, and of course he seems to see through a glass darkly because he's in depression, but he realizes there are things that we cannot understand and that we ultimately have to have faith. It's an unusual book but I think that perhaps it might be my best. But you know, I have a bias.

That's one of the great mysteries, what is the nature of time? My father believed that time is not sequential, that the past and the present and the future occur simultaneously, as though in a dream in the mind of God. I subscribe to the same view of things. I believe what we call often in fiction “supernatural” maybe is, at least in my mind, what I would call “metaphysical.”

CLT: The Baker Massacre — where in 1870 the U.S. Army killed over 200 peaceful Blackfeet, mostly women, children, and elders — figures prominently in your book. I wonder how many people around here — outside of the Blackfeet Nation and other Indigenous folks — really even know about it, let alone your wider readership?

JLB: Very few.

CLT: Very few. I know you hear from your readers a lot, have you received any feedback on that particular part of the book?

JLB: I think maybe a couple people out of hundreds, and these are people who read. It's not their fault. It's one (historical event) that no one is willing to revisit. And I think that is for one reason only: This (the massacre) was not an exception, this was the rule. There are a lot of problems here that this event can raise. Number one, we like to think of these things as aberrations. It's just in the human breast, we don't want to admit that something this awful can happen, but the big acknowledgement is … that this was a policy. The inception of the Baker Massacre … was born with William Sherman during the Civil War. He said war is hell. Why is war hell? He made it hell. He declared war on civilians. Nobody to this day wants to link that to what occurred on the frontier. The same officers — Custer, for example, Sheridan — when they got rid of Dixie in 1865, in 1866 they were killing Indians. And it was done so in the most depraved fashion. It was genocide. It was genocidal policy. Starvation, mass murder, and just cruelty of every kind.

CLT: Nor is it ancient history.

JLB: No, it's not. My grandfather, both of my grandfathers, lived through that era. Just two generations removed.

CLT: Jim, I wonder at the difficulty of having to revisit your daughter’s passing so much as you promote this book. I know other writers who have had similar losses and have struggled.

JLB: I think the loss of one's child is the worst pain, the worse psychic pain, that human beings experience. It goes against the grain, it's not supposed to happen that way. I feel that there's a conclusion that people come to when they lose a child, at least this is how I have experienced it, is that the goal is to live with a scar rather than the wound. You feel differently about death because it becomes more present in your life but in another way you are less influenced by its presence because you know it's simply there. That's the very casual attitude you have to it. You have an attitude to just let the world break its fist on your face.

