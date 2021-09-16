Virtual Montana Book Festival starts Thursday

Those library events were also free, and Korn said they were in the “privileged” position of being able to go virtual. She said some writers and readers were “disappointed” but hopeful the festival will be back to its usual in-person format next year.

While it’s online, the type of events are similar to offerings in prior years — panels, one-on-one author talks and more. The workshops have been replaced with craft-related panels, as they didn’t draw a large enough audience during the last virtual fest.

Fact & Fiction has signed on as the festival’s official bookseller. For any festival title you buy either in person or online, the festival will get 20% of the sale. (You have to remember to use the code “MBF” or tell the bookseller.)

This year, Aspen Decker, a graduate student at the University of Montana, will give a territorial acknowledgement in English and Salish. A fluent speaker and member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, she’s working on a language project that she’ll discuss. That event starts the festival off on Thursday at noon.

After the opening weekend, more events will continue in October. Go to montanabookfestival.com for the full schedule, and links to each event. The talks will be recorded and available for viewing afterward.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.