 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual Montana Book Festival starts Thursday
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Virtual Montana Book Festival starts Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Montana Book Festival
Adrienne Langer

The Montana Book Festival is back online starting this week.

The events are now virtual, kicking off this Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 16-18, and then continuing through October, with more than 80 authors and 30 events in total.

The festival will be “overwhelmingly” local and regional with names that people will likely recognize from the community, according to Lauren Korn, the festival director.

Those include best-selling Lolo resident James Lee Burke, who has a new mystery novel, “Another Kind of Eden”; Mark Gibbons, who was recently appointed Montana’s poet laureate; Deidre McNamer, who has a new novel, “Aviary”; Caroline Patterson, a longtime fixture of the literary community who’s published her first novel, “The Stone Sister," and more.

Other features to watch out for include a reading with Brendan Shay Basham, co-winner of the first-ever James Welch Poetry Prize along with judge Sherwin Bitsui; and a talk with Abe Streep, author of a new nonfiction book, “Brothers on Three: A True Story of Family, Resistance, and Hope on a Reservation in Montana,” which tells the story of the Arlee Warriors’ championship basketball season.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The organizers were planning an in-person event this year after a virtual 2020 outing. In late August, the board met and decided that given the outlook for rising COVID cases, they didn’t want to host in-person events. (One of their main venues, the Missoula Public Library, can only recommend but not require masks.)

Those library events were also free, and Korn said they were in the “privileged” position of being able to go virtual. She said some writers and readers were “disappointed” but hopeful the festival will be back to its usual in-person format next year.

While it’s online, the type of events are similar to offerings in prior years — panels, one-on-one author talks and more. The workshops have been replaced with craft-related panels, as they didn’t draw a large enough audience during the last virtual fest.

Fact & Fiction has signed on as the festival’s official bookseller. For any festival title you buy either in person or online, the festival will get 20% of the sale. (You have to remember to use the code “MBF” or tell the bookseller.)

This year, Aspen Decker, a graduate student at the University of Montana, will give a territorial acknowledgement in English and Salish. A fluent speaker and member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, she’s working on a language project that she’ll discuss. That event starts the festival off on Thursday at noon.

After the opening weekend, more events will continue in October. Go to montanabookfestival.com for the full schedule, and links to each event. The talks will be recorded and available for viewing afterward.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Zoe Kravitz is slowly updating Channing Tatum’s style

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Saga Boy: My Life of Blackness and Becoming,' by Antonio Michael Downing
Books

Review: 'Saga Boy: My Life of Blackness and Becoming,' by Antonio Michael Downing

NONFICTION: A keenly observed memoir about the author's arduous travels in search of himself. "Saga Boy" by Antonio Michael Downing; Milkweed Editions (344 pages, $25) ——— "You can only become the person you always were," Antonio Michael Downing writes in "Saga Boy: My Life of Blackness and Becoming," a rich memoir about how far some folks have to travel just to arrive where they began. In ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "A Slow Fire Burning" A Novel" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead) Last week: ...

Review: 'Summer Light, and Then Comes the Night,' by Jón Kalman Stefánsson
Books

Review: 'Summer Light, and Then Comes the Night,' by Jón Kalman Stefánsson

FICTION: A wistful and whimsical novel looking at life in a tiny Icelandic village. "Summer Light, and Then Comes the Night" by Jón Kalman Stefánsson; HarperVia (256 pages, $26.99) ——— At one point in Icelandic author Jón Kalman Stefánsson's wistful and whimsical novel "Summer Light, and Then Comes the Night," a character named Matthías tries to explain why he has returned home to his seaside ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News