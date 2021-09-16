Virtual Montana Book Festival starts Thursday

The Montana Book Festival is back online starting this week.
The events are now virtual, kicking off this Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 16-18, and then continuing through October, with more than 80 authors and 30 events in total.
The festival will be “overwhelmingly” local and regional with names that people will likely recognize from the community, according to Lauren Korn, the festival director.
Those include best-selling Lolo resident James Lee Burke, who has a new mystery novel, “Another Kind of Eden”; Mark Gibbons, who was recently appointed Montana’s poet laureate; Deidre McNamer, who has a new novel, “Aviary”; Caroline Patterson, a longtime fixture of the literary community who’s published her first novel, “The Stone Sister," and more.
Other features to watch out for include a reading with Brendan Shay Basham, co-winner of the first-ever James Welch Poetry Prize along with judge Sherwin Bitsui; and a talk with Abe Streep, author of a new nonfiction book, “Brothers on Three: A True Story of Family, Resistance, and Hope on a Reservation in Montana,” which tells the story of the Arlee Warriors’ championship basketball season.
The organizers were planning an in-person event this year after a virtual 2020 outing. In late August, the board met and decided that given the outlook for rising COVID cases, they didn’t want to host in-person events. (One of their main venues, the Missoula Public Library, can only recommend but not require masks.)
Those library events were also free, and Korn said they were in the “privileged” position of being able to go virtual. She said some writers and readers were “disappointed” but hopeful the festival will be back to its usual in-person format next year.
While it’s online, the type of events are similar to offerings in prior years — panels, one-on-one author talks and more. The workshops have been replaced with craft-related panels, as they didn’t draw a large enough audience during the last virtual fest.
Fact & Fiction has signed on as the festival’s official bookseller. For any festival title you buy either in person or online, the festival will get 20% of the sale. (You have to remember to use the code “MBF” or tell the bookseller.)
This year, Aspen Decker, a graduate student at the University of Montana, will give a territorial acknowledgement in English and Salish. A fluent speaker and member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, she’s working on a language project that she’ll discuss. That event starts the festival off on Thursday at noon.
After the opening weekend, more events will continue in October. Go to montanabookfestival.com for the full schedule, and links to each event. The talks will be recorded and available for viewing afterward.