In conjunction with its summer reading program, the library will be hosting Asheville, North Carolina-based musician Sean Gaskell for a performance and educational program on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. This performance occurs on Monday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
Gaskell’s performance will feature traditional songs that are the heart and soul of the kora’s musical repertoire in addition to some of his own personal compositions. The kora is native to the Mande peoples who live within the countries of Gambia, Senegal, Mali, Guinea and Guinea Bissau.
Presentation on George Bird Grinnell
As part of its summer reading program, the library is hosting the program “George Bird Grinnell, The Father of Glacier National Park: His Explorations & Discoveries with Official Place Names and the Stories Behind Them,” which occurs on Tuesday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
During this program, Hugh Grinnell, distant cousin of renowned conservationist George Bird Grinnell, impersonates his cousin in period costume and tells his story in a live presentation using projections of historical photos, maps and quotes to provide a living, first-person presentation of Bird Grinnell’s story.
The presentation derives its authenticity from George Bird Grinnell’s own field journals and his editorials over 35 years from Forest and Stream newspaper.
The audience experiences the daily discoveries of Glacier National Park’s glaciers, mountain peaks, streams, and lakes from 1885 to 1897.
Summer reading programs for families
“Crafts in Space”
Tuesday, June 18, from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room
Prepare to get your hands dirty as we make rockets that really fly, create (and destroy!) moon rocks, trap a galaxy in a bottle, doodle on the moon and play a constellation game during this summer reading program for children and their families.
For more information about this program, call the Children’s Desk at 721-BOOK (2665).
Cheap Date Night
Escape the heat and cool down with a feature film when the library hosts its June installment of Cheap Date Night, which offers a screening of a recent feature flick on Friday, June 21, at 7 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
This month’s selection is about a female pilot who gains superpowers after a freak accident and uses them to help save the world alongside another superpower yielder. Call us at 721-BOOK (2665) for the title of the film.
Staff Reviews
“King of Tokyo” (board game) (Richard Garfield, designer IELLO 2011) Call Number: GAME KING
Did you know that the Missoula Public Library has board games available to check out?
There are more than sixty games for you to choose from, and the collection is still growing.
One of my favorites is “King of Tokyo.” If you enjoy monster movies like Godzilla, you will have fun playing “King of Tokyo.” The best part of the game is that you get to be the giant monster terrorizing Japan’s capitol city instead of the panicked citizens fleeing for their lives. Each player chooses a monster and, with the help of dice and special cards, battles the other players for the right to be the one to flatten Tokyo. The object of the game is to be the first one to reach twenty victory points, or to be the last one standing when the dust settles.
Will you triumph as Giga Zaur or fall victim to the cruel claws of Meka Dragon? Check it out and see!
Reviewed by Laura Cote
MakerSpace classes
3D Printing 101 Workshop
Wednesday, June 19, at 6:30 p.m.
Come and learn about how to use MPL’s 3D printers during this workshop. Topics covered include how to set up prints, where to find 3D objects online to print, and resources available for 3D modeling and 3D scanning.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101june2019
Weekly MakerSpace offerings:
Open Hours
Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Monday and Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Open Hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer classes
Searching the Library
Thursday, June 20, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class presents an introduction to library services available through its online cataloging system. Topics include how to search the catalog, as well as tips and strategies for finding the item you are looking to checkout.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.