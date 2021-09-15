Winner of James Welch prize to read at book fest

One of the winners of the inaugural James Welch Poetry Prize will read on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the virtual Montana Book Festival.
Brendan Shay Basham (Diné) is reading at 6 p.m. over Zoom, along with the prize judge, Sherwin Bitsui (Diné), followed by a Q&A with Heather Cahoon. Go to montanabookfestival.com to register. It will be recorded and posted online afterward.
The other winner is Kenzie Allen (Oneida), who will give a reading in Seattle in November at the Hugo House.
The prize, named in honor of the late Blackfeet poet and novelist, was started by Poetry Northwest magazine and co-sponsored by the Hugo House. Keetje Kuipers, editor of the magazine, said they received almost 100 submissions from around the U.S.
“It wasn’t limited to certain tribal groups or certain parts of the United States,” she said, and the styles were myriad.
“There is no one Native poem. It doesn't have one particular sound, it doesn't have just one story, it was all these stories, all these really different and varied voices,” she said.
The submissions were vetted by poets from the In-Na-Po, or Indigenous Nations Poets group, and then sent to Bitsui, who made the final call. His book-length poem, “Flood Song,” won the American Book Award.
As part of the prize, they each receive $1,000 and a trip to read with the judge (which will be in person in the future). Those will take place at Hugo House and with the Beargrass Writing Retreat in Montana.
“The idea is to participate in community building and give these poets the opportunity to not only have a financial bump but also really connect with the judge and build a relationship,” which is what writing careers are based on, Kuipers said.
She recently visited Welch's writing office at his home in the Rattlesnake, she said.
"It made me think about what it must have been like to be making that work in the '70s and the '80s during the Native American Renaissance, which of course wasn't so much about Native writers discovering storytelling but instead about the literary community and American readership," she said.
She views Welch as part of a long tradition of storytelling, and this prize named in his honor "doesn't lift up or discover new voices. It's a chance for each and every one of us who reads these poems or attends these events to be a small part of the story itself."
You can read the two winning poems at poetrynw.org/james-welch-prize, where there’s a PDF of the broadside with art by Stella Nall of Missoula.