Winner of James Welch prize to read at book fest

As part of the prize, they each receive $1,000 and a trip to read with the judge (which will be in person in the future). Those will take place at Hugo House and with the Beargrass Writing Retreat in Montana.

“The idea is to participate in community building and give these poets the opportunity to not only have a financial bump but also really connect with the judge and build a relationship,” which is what writing careers are based on, Kuipers said.

She recently visited Welch's writing office at his home in the Rattlesnake, she said.

"It made me think about what it must have been like to be making that work in the '70s and the '80s during the Native American Renaissance, which of course wasn't so much about Native writers discovering storytelling but instead about the literary community and American readership," she said.

She views Welch as part of a long tradition of storytelling, and this prize named in his honor "doesn't lift up or discover new voices. It's a chance for each and every one of us who reads these poems or attends these events to be a small part of the story itself."