 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winner of James Welch prize to read at book fest
0 Comments
editor's pick

Winner of James Welch prize to read at book fest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One of the winners of the inaugural James Welch Poetry Prize will read on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the virtual Montana Book Festival.

Brendan Shay Basham (Diné) is reading at 6 p.m. over Zoom, along with the prize judge, Sherwin Bitsui (Diné), followed by a Q&A with Heather Cahoon. Go to montanabookfestival.com to register. It will be recorded and posted online afterward.

The other winner is Kenzie Allen (Oneida), who will give a reading in Seattle in November at the Hugo House.

The prize, named in honor of the late Blackfeet poet and novelist, was started by Poetry Northwest magazine and co-sponsored by the Hugo House. Keetje Kuipers, editor of the magazine, said they received almost 100 submissions from around the U.S.

“It wasn’t limited to certain tribal groups or certain parts of the United States,” she said, and the styles were myriad.

“There is no one Native poem. It doesn't have one particular sound, it doesn't have just one story, it was all these stories, all these really different and varied voices,” she said.

The submissions were vetted by poets from the In-Na-Po, or Indigenous Nations Poets group, and then sent to Bitsui, who made the final call. His book-length poem, “Flood Song,” won the American Book Award.

As part of the prize, they each receive $1,000 and a trip to read with the judge (which will be in person in the future). Those will take place at Hugo House and with the Beargrass Writing Retreat in Montana.

“The idea is to participate in community building and give these poets the opportunity to not only have a financial bump but also really connect with the judge and build a relationship,” which is what writing careers are based on, Kuipers said.

She recently visited Welch's writing office at his home in the Rattlesnake, she said.

"It made me think about what it must have been like to be making that work in the '70s and the '80s during the Native American Renaissance, which of course wasn't so much about Native writers discovering storytelling but instead about the literary community and American readership," she said.

She views Welch as part of a long tradition of storytelling, and this prize named in his honor "doesn't lift up or discover new voices. It's a chance for each and every one of us who reads these poems or attends these events to be a small part of the story itself."

You can read the two winning poems at poetrynw.org/james-welch-prize, where there’s a PDF of the broadside with art by Stella Nall of Missoula.

The next round opens in Dec. 1-Jan. 31.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gabrielle Union recounts 'terrifying' encounter with racists in Croatia

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Summer Light, and Then Comes the Night,' by Jón Kalman Stefánsson
Books

Review: 'Summer Light, and Then Comes the Night,' by Jón Kalman Stefánsson

FICTION: A wistful and whimsical novel looking at life in a tiny Icelandic village. "Summer Light, and Then Comes the Night" by Jón Kalman Stefánsson; HarperVia (256 pages, $26.99) ——— At one point in Icelandic author Jón Kalman Stefánsson's wistful and whimsical novel "Summer Light, and Then Comes the Night," a character named Matthías tries to explain why he has returned home to his seaside ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "A Slow Fire Burning" A Novel" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead) Last week: ...

Review: 'Saga Boy: My Life of Blackness and Becoming,' by Antonio Michael Downing
Books

Review: 'Saga Boy: My Life of Blackness and Becoming,' by Antonio Michael Downing

NONFICTION: A keenly observed memoir about the author's arduous travels in search of himself. "Saga Boy" by Antonio Michael Downing; Milkweed Editions (344 pages, $25) ——— "You can only become the person you always were," Antonio Michael Downing writes in "Saga Boy: My Life of Blackness and Becoming," a rich memoir about how far some folks have to travel just to arrive where they began. In ...

Review: 'Harlem Shuffle,' by Colson Whitehead
Books

Review: 'Harlem Shuffle,' by Colson Whitehead

FICTION: Colson Whitehead's enthralling, evocative new novel transforms a petty heist into a resonant exploration of race and class. "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead; Doubleday (336 pages, $28.95) ——— Colson Whitehead is perhaps our most protean novelist, shape-shifting with each book, a jack of all trades and master of all. His enthralling, cinematic new work, "Harlem Shuffle," capers ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News