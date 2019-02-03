Experience a moving story through an international lens when the library hosts February’s installment of World Wide Cinema, which features a screening of a foreign film on Friday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
This month’s selection is titled “La Familia” and is from Venezuela. This drama is in Spanish with English subtitles and runs 82 minutes.
After 12-year-old Pedro seriously injures another boy in a rough game of play, his single father, Andres, realizes they must flee the violent surroundings of their working-class neighborhood in Caracas to hide. This sets off a series of events that will bring them closer together than ever before. This film is a promising debut from director Gustavo Rondon Cordova.
Teddy Bear Sleepover
The library’s Children’s Department will be hosting the Teddy Bear Sleepover, an event from 4:30-5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, where kids can bring their favorite stuffed animal to a special storytime in the Dragon Rug Area, eat a snack and then listen to a story before tucking their furry friends in for a sleepover at the library.
The next morning, from 10-11 a.m., kids can pick up their stuffed animal in the Large Meeting Room and enjoy light breakfast snacks while watching a slideshow of their stuffed animal’s nighttime shenanigans. Dolls and other “babies” are invited. Only one per child, please.
The Informed Citizen series continues
Coming up next week, The Missoula Public Library will host Humanities Montana’s The Informed Citizen program “What Happened to the News?” with Professor Dennis Swibold of the University of Montana’s School of Journalism on Monday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
This is the second program of a three part series at the library that explores the role of journalism in a democratic society.
This program, presented by a veteran journalist, author and educator, takes listeners behind the curtain to reveal how the news is made and explain the revolutionary changes facing today’s fast-paced news media. It also offers citizens tools and techniques for staying well-informed amid the virtual blizzard of information and for participating directly in the civic debates crucial to their communities, state and nation.
This Humanities Montana program is part of the “Democracy and the Informed Citizen” Initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils. The initiative seeks to deepen the public’s knowledge and appreciation of the vital connections between democracy, the humanities, journalism, and an informed citizenry.
Staff Reviews
“Robins! How They Grow Up” by Eileen Christelow
Clarion Books: 2017
Call Number: NEW J 598.84 CHRISTE
The return of robins to our backyards is a sure sign of spring. What happens though after they arrive? In this delightful picture book, two teenage robins share the intimate and candid account of their first few months of life, beginning with Dad’s long journey northward before they were born. It is cleverly told through short, first person text as well as speech balloon dialogue by the sibling birds.
Set in comic book style panels of various sizes, the stunning digitally created illustrations (that look like paintings) caught my eye and made this personal tale irresistible. The fresh, informative story includes an author’s note explaining what inspired her writing, a glossary of terms, interesting facts about robins and sources to further explore. Readers both young and old will be captivated by the wonders of nature as they discover the habits and life cycle of this most familiar of birds.
Reviewed by MPL staff
Special MakerSpace Offerings:
3D Printing 101 Workshop
Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101feb2019
Weekly MakerSpace Offerings:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.,
Wednesday from 12-5 p.m., Friday from 1-6 p.m., Saturday from 2-6 p.m.
Open Hours allows visitors to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process
Computer Classes:
Computer Fundamentals
Monday, Feb. 4, from 6-7 p.m.
Learn about the parts of a computer (hardware), how to turn it on and off, managing your desktop and how to open programs. No experience necessary.
Easy Steps to Ebooks
Thursday, Feb. 7, from 12-1 p.m.
This class is an introduction and overview of the eBook resources available at the library. The instructor will cover how to use various eReaders to access the library’s collection. Attendees are encouraged to bring their eReaders to this class.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.