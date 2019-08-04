Experience a moving story through an international lens when the August edition of the library’s World Wide Cinema series occurs with a screening of a foreign film on Friday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room.
This month’s film is “The Sower,” a historical romance from France that is in French with English subtitles and runs 98 minutes.
The film takes place in 1851, when French President Louis-Napoléon Bonaparte has ordered the arrest of all the men in a remote mountain farming village following a Republican uprising. The women who live in isolation take an oath: if a man comes to the village, they will share him as a lover. When a mysterious and handsome stranger arrives, he ignites passions and jealousies that threaten to destroy the tight-knit community.
Summer activities for families
The Missoula Public Library continues its celebration of its summer reading program with the family-friendly event “Romp!,” which occurs on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
During this event, families can come together to collaborate in a safe and friendly environment using improvisational games and easy creative movement play for all abilities and all ages.
For more information about this activity, call the Children’s Department at 721-BOOK (2665).
Summer reading program ends soon
Avid readers participating in the library’s summer reading program have until Monday, Aug. 12, to turn in their summer reading logs at any public desk in order to be eligible to win summer reading prizes. For more details about the summer reading program, please visit: missoulapubliclibrary.org/summerreading
Coming Up: Memory Café
The Missoula Public Library’s Memory Café — which offers a safe, welcoming and supportive space for individuals experience memory loss, along with their caregivers and family members — meets this month on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
This month the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will join us for a presentation on farming and homesteading.
Staff Reviews
“Packing for Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void” By Mary Roach (W.W. Norton and Company, Inc., 2010) Call number: 571.0919 ROACH
This year marks the fiftieth anniversary of NASA’s Apollo program, which landed the first man on the moon. In honor of this historic event, I present to you “Packing for Mars” by Mary Roach.
Mary Roach is a master of the art of teasing the humor out of unpalatable and taboo topics. In this book, she reveals everything that you ever wanted to know about astronauts and what it’s like to live in outer space, but were afraid to ask. For example, what happens to an astronaut who regurgitates into his or her helmet during a spacewalk? What does one do when one’s orange juice escapes its container and begins floating all around the space capsule? How does a year of near weightlessness affect the human body and how do astronauts adapt upon their return? For the answers to these and many more questions, read this book.
Reviewed by Laura Cote
Big Sky Branch events
Drop-in Crafts at the Big Sky Branch
Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m.
Come and enjoy making a craft at the Big Sky Branch during the program “Drop-In Crafts.” All supplies are provided.
Summer Matinee
Thursday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m.
Enjoy a recently released feature film when the Big Sky Branch hosts a summer matinee film screening. Free popcorn will be served.
Call the branch at 728-2400 Ext. 8605 for the title of the film.
MakerSpace Classes
3D Printing 101
Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m.
Come and learn about how to use MPL’s 3D printers during this workshop. Topics covered include how to set up prints, where to find 3D objects online to print, and resources available for 3D modeling and 3D scanning.
Space is limited to 6 participants and online registration is required.
Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mpl3dprinting101july2019
Weekly MakerSpace events
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6:00-7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Computer Classes
Easy Steps to eBooks
Thursday, Aug. 8, from noon to 1 p.m.
This class is an introduction and overview of the eBook resources available at the library. The instructor will cover how to use various eReaders to access the library’s collection. Attendees are encouraged to bring their eReaders with them to the class.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s Computer Classes. Call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.