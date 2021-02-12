China bans BBC news broadcasts in apparent retaliation

The move reflects the Communist Party's increased control over the former British colony over the past two years. That has prompted complaints that Beijing is violating the autonomy and Western-style civil liberties Hong Kong was promised when it returned to China in 1997.

Britain's communications watchdog, Ofcom, revoked the license for CGTN, China's English-language satellite news channel, on Feb. 4. It cited links to the Communist Party among other reasons.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Ofcom acted on “political grounds based on ideological bias."

Losing its British license was a setback for CGTN, which is part of the party's efforts to promote its views abroad. CGTN has a European operations hub in London.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price called it troubling that media operations were restricted inside China while “Beijing’s leaders use free and open media environments overseas to promote misinformation."

Price called on the Chinese government to allow its population free access to the media and the internet.

“Media freedom is an important right and it’s key to ensuring an informed citizenry, an informed citizenry that can share their ideas freely amongst themselves and with their leaders,” Price said.

