Amy Ragsdale, a longtime Missoula choreographer, worked with University of Montana students to develop a new piece rather than imposing something upon them, a way of thinking that she adopted a long time ago.

“You harness the power and creativity of the whole group, and in the end, that’s more interesting,” she said.

If you go "Dance in Concert" runs April 27-29, May 4-5 in the Montana Theatre. Go to griztix.com.

The piece is part of the UM School of Theatre & Dance’s final production of the year, "Dance in Concert," which comes with access to full production with costume, lighting and sound design. The original pieces were created by students, faculty and guests.

One of those guests is Ragsdale, who in her decades-long career in Missoula has taught dance at UM, on her own, and in 2004, founded Headwaters Dance Company, which performed contemporary modern repertory work. She decided to close it down in 2015.

She began the creative process with undergraduates back in September, an unusually long amount of development time. Her dancers are Karter Bernhardt, Josie Caringi, Hannah Halvorson, Elle Lundgren and Isabela Sant'Anna-Skites.

Ragsdale was “impressed by the students, not only their skills but how reflective they are about the world,” she said.

Their impressions fed into the piece itself, which unfolds more as a series of vignettes than a narrative. The collaborative bent started earlier in her career, after she learned that “my own ideas and movement vocabulary were inevitably limited” and began seeking ideas from her dancers.

For this project, she asked her group — three freshmen, a junior and a senior — their thoughts on the world around them, including their concerns. One of the common threads was social media and how “the idea that there’s so much spin, and so much manipulation of how one presents oneself, that it’s hard to know what’s real in a person anymore,” Ragsdale said.

The piece’s lengthy title signals some of their thoughts: “SELFIFY: verb selfified, selfifying 1. to be addicted to spin 2. to have an uncontrollable itch to post and check 3. to lose one’s soul.”

The final product includes some music from a familiar source (the TV show “White Lotus”), which goes against a personal rule of hers — since music the audience might recognize could pull them out of the world of the dance piece. However, after hearing it on a playlist the students put together, she thought it suited the mood and movement.

There’s also a singer, Emily Clubb, who will improvise singing and also do some narration, as a sort of “critical voice on your shoulder.”

Heidi Jones Eggert, associate professor of dance and associate school director, said guests are chosen by a variety of factors, including where the students are at and the right challenges.

The other guests include Noelle Price-Bracey, an accomplished choreographer based in Seattle who came to campus in January. It was an “extraordinary opportunity” to learn a piece in a short period of time and retain it for a semester, she said.

Terra McFarland, an adjunct and a member of Bare Bait Dance, has contributed another work. There are also works by faculty and three student pieces, which were originally part of junior or senior capstone projects from last semester that they hand-picked for another performance.

Ragsdale taught at UM and choreographed many, many pieces over the years, so “it feels full circle to bring her back and have this new generation of dancers get to know her power, strength and grace.”