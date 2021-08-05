Corruption charges dropped for Hong Kong singer, activist

HONG KONG (AP) — Prosecutors in Hong Kong dropped corruption charges on Thursday against a prominent singer and pro-democracy activist, after initially accusing him of providing entertainment to sway voters in a legislative by-election.

Anthony Wong, a Cantonese pop singer, and former lawmaker Au Nok-hin were both asked to pay a guarantee of 2,000 Hong Kong dollars ($257) each, and were given a binding-over order of 18 months during which they must be on good behavior.

Wong and Au were both arrested earlier this week by Hong Kong’s corruption watchdog over accusations that a performance Wong gave at a political rally held by Au in 2018 violated the elections ordinance.

Wong, 59, performed two songs at the rally and urged attendees to vote for pro-democracy candidate Au in the legislative by-election. Au, who won the election, was also charged in part for publicizing the rally on social media and saying that Wong would be performing.

The watchdog said that providing others with refreshments and entertainment at an election event is “a corrupt conduct and a serious offense” and is against the elections ordinance.

But prosecutors said they were dropping charges because Wong sang only two songs and in consideration of his background and attitude.