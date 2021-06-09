David Hasselhoff urges Germans to get vaccinated in new PSA

David Hasselhoff is calling on Germans to get a COVID-19 vaccination in videos released on Twitter by the country's health ministry.
Speaking to the camera in front of palm trees and a blue sky, the "Baywatch" and "Knight Rider" star says getting a jab is the best way for people to regain their freedom. At one point he lifts his sleeve to reveal a small plaster on his upper arm.
"What I'm looking for is to get life back to normal, is the freedom, the freedom to get vaccinated and to go around the world. The most important experience of the pandemic for me is death," he says.
"It causes death. Get vaccinated. The advice I can give to everyone in America, and to the world, and to Germany is get vaccinated."
Hasselhoff is a well-known figure in Germany, famously appearing suspended above the Berlin Wall on New Year's Eve 1989, singing his song "Looking for Freedom."
The wall, which had divided Berlin for decades, had fallen six weeks earlier.
However, the latest videos have been mocked and criticized in Germany, with people pointing out that vaccines aren't available to large parts of the population due to supply issues.
As of Monday, anyone aged 12 or over is eligible to apply for an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health ministry.
The same day, health minister Jens Spahn tweeted that 55 million doses had been administered so far.
In January, Hasselhoff auctioned off his personal K.I.T.T. car, a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am styled after the iconic car used in his 1980s television series "Knight Rider," alongside a raft of other memorabilia.
___
100 best TV shows from the '90s
100 best TV shows from the '90s
#100. Digimon: Digital Monsters (1999–2003)
#99. King of the Hill (1997–2010)
#98. The King of Queens (1998–2007)
#97. Martin (1992–1997)
#96. Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place (1998–2001)
#95. Sliders (1995–2000)
#94. Doug (1991–1994)
#93. Rugrats (1990–2006)
#92. Ed, Edd n Eddy (1999–2008)
#91. La Femme Nikita (1997–2001)
#90. Early Edition (1996–2000)
#89. NYPD Blue (1993–2005)
#88. Tiny Toon Adventures (1990–1995)
#87. The Pretender (1996–2000)
#86. Dinosaurs (1991–1994)
#85. The Ren & Stimpy Show (1991–1996)
#84. Roswell (1999–2002)
#83. Beavis and Butt-Head (1993–2011)
#82. Sailor Moon (1995–2000)
#81. TaleSpin (1990–1991)
#80. Darkwing Duck (1991–1992)
#79. Hey Arnold! (1996–2004)
#78. The Practice (1997–2004)
#77. The Outer Limits (1995–2002)
#76. Goosebumps (1995–1998)
#75. Midsomer Murders (1997–present)
#74. Law & Order (1990–2010)
#73. 3rd Rock From the Sun (1996–2001)
#72. ER (1994–2009)
#71. The Tick (1994–1997)
#70. Keeping Up Appearances (1990–1995)
#69. Kenan & Kel (1996–2000)
#68. Recess (1997–2001)
#67. Star Trek: Voyager (1995–2001)
#66. The Critic (1994–2001)
#65. The Magic School Bus (1994–1997)
#64. Third Watch (1999–2005)
#63. NewsRadio (1995–1999)
#62. Rocko's Modern Life (1993–1996)
#61. Animaniacs (1993–1998)
#60. Pinky and the Brain (1995–1998)
#59. Dexter's Laboratory (1996–2003)
#58. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990–1996)
#57. Millennium (1996–1999)
#56. The Vicar of Dibley (1994–2020)
#55. Daria (1997–2001)
#54. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993–1999)
#53. Frasier (1993–2004)
#52. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999–present)
#51. Todd McFarlane's Spawn (1997–1999)
#50. Home Movies (1999–2004)
#49. In Living Color (1990–2006)
#48. Superman: The Animated Series (1996–2000)
#47. Gargoyles (1994–1996)
#46. Absolutely Fabulous (1992–2012)
#45. Batman Beyond (1999–2001)
#44. Boy Meets World (1993–2000)
#43. SpongeBob SquarePants (1999–present)
#42. That '70s Show (1998–2006)
#41. Family Guy (1999–present)
#40. Queer as Folk (1999–2000)
#39. Bottom (1991–1995)
#38. Are You Afraid of the Dark? (1990–2000)
#37. Farscape (1999–2003)
#36. Courage the Cowardly Dog (1999–2002)
#35. The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. (1993–1994)
#34. The Adventures of Pete & Pete (1992–1996)
#33. Northern Exposure (1990–1995)
#32. The Adventures of Tintin (1991–1992)
#31. My So-Called Life (1994–1995)
#30. Babylon 5 (1993–1998)
#29. The Daily Show (1996–present)
#28. The Larry Sanders Show (1992–1998)
#27. Mr. Show with Bob and David (1995–1998)
#26. The League of Gentlemen (1999–2017)
#25. Jeeves and Wooster (1990–1993)
#24. Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1994–1998)
#23. X-Men: The Animated Series (1992–1997)
#22. Stargate SG-1 (1997–2007)
#21. Futurama (1999–2013)
#20. Homicide: Life on the Street (1993–1999)
#19. The New Batman Adventures (1997–1999)
#18. I'm Alan Partridge (1997–2002)
#17. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (1998–2007)
#16. Spaced (1999–2001)
#15. Dragon Ball (1995–2003)
#14. Mr. Bean (1990–1995)
#13. Brass Eye (1997–2001)
#12. Father Ted (1995–1998)
#11. The X-Files (1993–2018)
#10. Berserk (1997–1998)
#9. Oz (1997–2003)
#8. Dragon Ball Z (1996–2003)
#7. South Park (1997–present)
#6. The West Wing (1999–2006)
#5. Freaks and Geeks (1999–2000)
#4. Cowboy Bebop (1998–1999)
#3. Friends (1994–2004)
#2. Batman: The Animated Series (1992–1995)
#1. The Sopranos (1999–2007)
CNN's Nina Avramova and Colin Ivory Meyer contributed to this report.