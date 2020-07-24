Dig for treasures at Crystal Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crystal Park is located in the Pioneer Mountains in southwest Montana, just outside of Dillon. The recreation area sits at an elevation of 7,800 ft.

Crystal Park is open for day use only with a small fee per vehicle. The park spans over 220 acres and has lots of Quartz Crystals spread throughout the park. They are usually pretty easy to find. Some of the facilities offered include three picnic sites with tables and grills, toilets, and a paved trail with benches and an overlook.

Quartz crystals are hexagonal prisms, which means they have six sides. The Quartz at Crystal Park can be clear, cloudy, white, grey or purple. They can be smaller than your little finger or up to several inches in the diameter. Gray, purple and other colors are caused by the minerals within the Quartz. Grey crystals are known as smoky quartz and the purple crystals are named amethyst. Single crystals are most common at Crystal Park. Most of the time the crystals have little value other than as collector's items.

Rules established for Crystal Park include a ban on tunneling. Other rules include use of hand tools only, and a five day per-person limit on digging. The rules are listed on signs and in brochures available at the park.

