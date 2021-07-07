Dilip Kumar, Bollywood's great 'Tragedy King,' dies at 98

“It’s the end of an era,” filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said.

Kumar was born Muhammad Yusuf Khan, a Muslim, on Dec. 11, 1922. His Pathan family hailed from Peshawar, in what became Pakistan after the Partition, and he visited his ancestral home in the late 1980s.

Kumar was hugely popular among cinema lovers in Pakistan as well. In 1998, he was awarded the “Nishan-e-Imtiaz," Pakistan’s highest civilian honor, becoming the only Indian citizen to receive it.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was saddened to learn of Kumar’s death. "For my generation, Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor,’’ he tweeted.

Khan also recalled Kumar’s generosity in helping to raise funds in Pakistan and London for a trust to set up cancer hospitals in his mother’s memory.

He changed his name as he debuted in Bollywood, the Hindi-language film industry centered in Mumbai, with “Jwar Bhata,” or “Sea Tides,” in 1944.

Kumar's career spanned over six decades with over 60 films. His first major box-office hits were “Jugnu,” or “Firefly,” in 1947 in which he starred alongside Noor Jehan, and the 1948 film “Shaheed,” or ”Martyr."