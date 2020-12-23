Plenty of options for to-go cocktails

There’s always plenty to drink during the holidays and local cocktail bars are trying to take that experience to the next level with artisan cocktails to cozy up with.

Michael Ochsner, owner of Plonk in Missoula, looks at cocktails not only as a way to catch a buzz after a large dinner, but as a vehicle to gather with friends and family in a responsible way.

“We’ve come up with an array of different warm and on-ice cocktails that are fitting for the season,” he said.

The Fireside Chat is one of the three options they are offering for the holidays. It’s a take on a hot toddy, he said.

“One of our more innovative bartenders actually found a tea from Lake Missoula Tea Company called Willy Wonka. ... It’s very Christmasy. We actually steep that tea in bourbon to make the base of it.”

"Then that cocoa cardamom bourbon is combined with maple syrup which has been steeped in WhistlePig bourbon barrels. That bourbon mixed with hot water, fresh nutmeg, a little bit of orange oil and orange garnish,” he said.

The Yeti, he said, is a take on eggnog. It is brandy infused with chai tea and simple syrup with ginger, white crème de cocao and cream dusted on top with cinnamon.