Downtown Missoula reinvents traditions for holidays

Downtown businesses have adapted to new pandemic restrictions and hope to offer Missoulians a safe way to get their gifts and induce holiday nostalgia with annual events that will look different than past years.

COVID-19 has had an enormous impact on local small businesses, and they're looking for ways to adapt, according to Downtown Missoula Partnership Executive Director Linda McCarthy.

“Holiday shopping season … is a very important season for all retail businesses," McCarthy said. "This year, I think it’s even more important and not just for shopping, but food and beverage as well.”

The Downtown Missoula Partnership has scheduled some of those holiday events and hopes to get people out to relish a cheerful experience amidst the circumstances.

“This year many of our makers have not been able to do their holiday markets," McCarthy said. "Their local markets, the kind where you have 20, 60, 120 vendors selling handcrafted items. Those folks really need to be supported as well."

Small Business Saturday, an annual Missoula counter to Black Friday since 2010 that encourages Missoulians to shop small, has been changed to Small Business Season spanning from Nov. 21 to Dec. 23.