Downtown Missoula reinvents traditions for holidays

Downtown businesses have adapted to new pandemic restrictions and hope to offer Missoulians a safe way to get their gifts and induce holiday nostalgia with annual events that will look different than past years.
COVID-19 has had an enormous impact on local small businesses, and they're looking for ways to adapt, according to Downtown Missoula Partnership Executive Director Linda McCarthy.
“Holiday shopping season … is a very important season for all retail businesses," McCarthy said. "This year, I think it’s even more important and not just for shopping, but food and beverage as well.”
The Downtown Missoula Partnership has scheduled some of those holiday events and hopes to get people out to relish a cheerful experience amidst the circumstances.
“This year many of our makers have not been able to do their holiday markets," McCarthy said. "Their local markets, the kind where you have 20, 60, 120 vendors selling handcrafted items. Those folks really need to be supported as well."
Small Business Saturday, an annual Missoula counter to Black Friday since 2010 that encourages Missoulians to shop small, has been changed to Small Business Season spanning from Nov. 21 to Dec. 23.
“We’re encouraging people to come downtown during the holiday shopping season and spread out instead of everybody coming on one particular promotion day," McCarthy said. "The theme this year is, ‘Put your money where your heart is.' Downtown is the heart of Missoula … so it’s really important that if people care about our downtown businesses that they really put their money where their heart is and spend their holiday shopping dollars downtown.”
During those days, downtown businesses extend hours of operation as well as offer promotions to customers.
The Missoula Downtown Association will also be offering special gifts, discounts and prizes for those who attend the events.
Folks can also attend the Shop-and-Dine Headquarters at the corner of Higgins and Main from 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., on Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 28.
Coupons for complimentary hot chocolate, branded shopping bags and handouts on the specials are available for pickup in front of the MSO Hub at 140 Higgins.
The Downtown Missoula Window Decorating Contest will be open for public voting from Nov. 27 to Dec. 15.
Instead of the regular downtown parade that usually attracts 3,000 to 4,000 people, McCarthy said, attendees will be able to drive to look at lights during The Reverse Parade of Lights on Dec. 5.
“We’re gonna park it (the parade) on Campus Drive and people can drive by parked floats in their own cars so there’s no intermingling between families,” McCarthy said.
The Downtown Festival of Trees tour will be from Nov. 27 to Dec. 6 and is free of charge featuring 10 Christmas trees by nine downtown businesses. Raffle tickets for a chance to win one of the trees will be sold.
The lighting of the downtown Christmas tree at the Railroad Depot on North Higgins will be spread out to 10 nights instead a single large gathering. At 6 p.m. from Nov. 27-Dec. 6, families can watch in small groups.
The Downtown Missoula Partnership will also be hosting Teddy Bear Tea Kits for families to take home. Those are available for sale online or in person for $10 each. The kits feature an art project, cookies and beverages to make and other items.
All hosts are practicing COVID-19 safe protocols in place including social distancing six feet apart, face coverings and increased sanitizing.
McCarthy said that the pandemic has pushed businesses to different platforms and ways to keep shoppers safe, including online sales, digital shopping, grab-and-go service, in addition to pick-up and delivery options.
More information regarding the events can be located on the Downtown Missoula Partnership website at https://tinyurl.com/y6eocyhe.
