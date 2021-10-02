For first time, Dubai Expo 2020 says 5 workers died on site

She also said authorities would offer more information about casualties at a later, unspecified time.

McGeachin also acknowledged that authorities were aware of cases involving contractors “withholding passports” and engaging in suspect “recruitment practices" and workplace safety violations on site.

“We have taken steps to ensure those have been addressed and very much intervened in cases on that,” she said, without elaborating.

The UAE, an oil-rich sheikhdom that relies on low-paid migrant labor from Africa, Asia and Arab countries to keep its economy humming, faces long-standing criticism from human rights groups for treating those workers poorly. But officials have battled to present a positive image for Expo, the first world’s fair in the Middle East that seeks to show off Dubai’s pride and draw millions of foreign visitors.

Laborers in the UAE are barred from unionization and have few protections, often working long hours for little pay and living in substandard conditions.

Dubai's searing early autumn heat proved hazardous even for those visiting the site on its opening day Friday, with some tourists fainting in the 40 degree Celsius (104 degree Fahrenheit) humid weather.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.