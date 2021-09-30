Dubai opens Expo 2020 to a world still reeling from pandemic

Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, the secretary-general of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions that oversees Expos, acknowledged the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic in a speech to those gathered.

“We have collectively overcome the hurdles and all persevered,” he said.

Politics also could affect the Expo. The European Parliament this month urged nations not to take part in the Expo, citing human rights abuses, the jailing of activists and the autocratic government’s use of spyware to target critics.

However, European Union top diplomat Josep Borrell acknowledged in a statement Thursday the bloc would take part in the Expo.

“In times of great challenges, our societies need to come together, not only to overcome them but also to grow stronger and cooperate better,” Borrell said. “Expo 2020 Dubai is a very visible opportunity to underline the EU’s commitment to international cooperation and multilateralism.”