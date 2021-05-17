Eurovision Song Contest is back, ready to defy the pandemic

The immensely popular event mixes high camp — at rehearsals, Norway's Andreas Haukeland, known as TIX, performed his song “Fallen Angel” in huge white wings — with lyrics encouraging inclusion and positivity while avoiding political messages.

Belarus was booted out before the contest even started because organizers the European Broadcasting Union said the country's original song “puts the nonpolitical nature of the Contest in question.” A replacement song also was rejected.

The theme for this year's Eurovision Song Contest is “Open up.” It was actually chosen before the pandemic derailed public life around the globe, but is now very apt as Europe begins to tentatively emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We decided to keep the theme because, especially in these times, it’s important that we are open towards each other and that we feel the possibility to open up to one another, to show our true feelings, emotions and thoughts,” Bakker said.

The 2019 Dutch winner, Duncan Laurence, says on the event's website that he sees music as a way of forging links. “That's why we need the Eurovision Song Contest. To feel connected again.”

Thousands of fans will be able to make the connection in person.