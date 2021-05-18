Eurovision Song Contest starts with semifinal, screening

“Eurovision is very important for me. We, my partner and me,...this is the 10th time we are going to Eurovision," he said. “We like it so much because all countries are together. It’s always a party, it’s always fun.”

For Saturday's final, a total of 20 winners from the semifinals on Tuesday and Thursday will join contestants from the so-called big five of Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, along with the representative of host nation the Netherlands.

Australia's act, Montaigne, is the only performer not attending the event in Rotterdam because of coronavirus restrictions. Instead, she is participating in the semifinal with a recorded live performance.

Last on stage Tuesday is one of the bookmakers' favorites for the title, 18-year-old Maltese singer Destiny. Other acts showing strongly in the bookies' odds were Italian rock band Maneskin and French singer Barbara Pravi. They enter the musical fray in Saturday night's final.

At the other end of the age scale from Destiny is veteran Belgian band Hooverphonic, featuring the oldest performer at this year's event, 61-year-old Raymond Geerts.