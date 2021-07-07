Even in Cannes, Mark Cousins stands out as a movie diehard

“The reason I think it’s not dying is because when cinema came along unexpectedly in 1895, it was quite close to how our brains work,” he adds. “Shots and cuts almost feel like neurological events. I don’t mean that in a fancy, intellectual sense. I mean just how emotionally we react on a day-to-day basis. Our brains do shots and cuts. They visualize and they jump.”

Cousins is also premiering in Cannes “The Storms of Jeremy Thomas,” a profile of the prolific British producer of films like “The Last Emperor," “Sexy Beast" and “Only Lovers Left Alive.” He made it partly on a road trip with Thomas to Cannes two years ago.

There are also restorations of some films near and dear to Cousins playing at Cannes — a restored “I Know Where I'm Going!” and “El Camino,” the 1964 by the Spanish filmmaker Ana Mariscal, one of the many directors Cousins celebrated in “Women Make Film," his lauded 14-hour documentary on female filmmakers that ran on Turner Classic Movies and the Criterion Channel.

In “The Story of Film: A New Generation,” he describes movie theaters as where “our lives get relit.”