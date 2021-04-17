Funeral to praise Philip's 'courage' and support for queen

WINDSOR, England (AP) — Prince Philip will be remembered as a man of “courage, fortitude and faith” on Saturday, at a funeral that salutes both his service in the Royal Navy and his support for Queen Elizabeth II over three quarters of a century.

Philip, who died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage, will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle after a funeral service steeped in military and royal tradition — but also pared down and infused with his own personality.

Coronavirus restrictions mean that instead of the 800 mourners included in the longstanding plans for his funeral, there will be only 30 inside the castle's St. George’s Chapel, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.

Under spring sunshine, some local residents stopped outside the castle to leave flowers on Saturday morning, but people largely heeded requests by police and the palace not to gather because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The entire procession and funeral will take place out of public view within the grounds of the castle, a 950-year-old royal residence 20 miles (about 30 kilometers) west of London. It will be shown live on television.