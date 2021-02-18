German police crack down on Berlin organized crime families

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of German police and other investigators raided more than 20 buildings in Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg early Thursday in a crackdown on two feuding organized crime families, authorities said.

Two people, a 44-year-old and a 22-year-old, were arrested, police said. No names were given in line with German privacy laws.

Police were investigating illegal drug and weapons trafficking, as well as bodily harm charges linked to a “clash of clans” between an Arab and a Chechen organized crime family last November, prosecutors said in a joint statement with police. At that time, there were several violent confrontations between the two organizations.

The 44-year-old arrested is alleged to have been part of at least one fracas despite being monitored through an electronic anklet, authorities said.

In addition to being suspected of causing bodily harm, the 44-year-old is accused of weapons violations as well as running a marijuana plantation and operating a cocaine delivery service.

The 22-year-old faces drug and weapons charges, as does another 22-year-old suspect who is being sought, police said.