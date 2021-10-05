Germany: Jewish group condemns singer's treatment at hotel

Ofarim is the son of Israeli singer Abi Ofarim, who performed with his first wife, Esther, during the 1950s and 1960s. The couple were known internationally for their renditions of folksongs and chansons.

In his Instagram video, Ofarim says he was standing in line to register at the hotel and noticed that people standing behind him received service well ahead of him.

“I was standing there, with my necklace, and one person after the next was pulled out from behind me,” Ofarim said.

He said that when he eventually got to the front of the line and asked why everybody else was getting preferential treatment, a hotel employee told him he, too, could check in if he put away his Star of David necklace first.

Ofarim, who was close to tears when he talked about his experience on Instagram, did not say what happened next but added: “Really? Germany in 2021."

———

Isaac Sharf contributed reporting from Jerusalem.

