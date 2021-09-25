Gucci launches Vault vintage site during Milan Fashion Week

The collection’s title “Lost and Found,” refers concretely to inspirations found in a family attic that spark happy memories, but it can also mean things lost and found in the pandemic, like the joy of making things in quiet moments.

“I realized that it is so important to do something with your hands because you get a sort of satisfaction, and we need satisfaction,’’ Arbesser said.

In the wake of the pandemic, the Milan-based Austrian designer has happily given up the runway for more personal presentations, transforming a storefront in Milan’s tony luxury shopping district into a creative studio decorated with a bespoke mural and displaying a new line of table clothes along with his latest collection.

Details from the mural became a decoration on a dress pocket. The long romantic silhouettes contrasted with crop tops. A mini-dress in black-and-white check was paired with a boxy print shirt, while a short skirt in tapestry had a youthful appeal. Prints of the season include naive drawings, colored checkerboard prints with a pixel effect, alongside gingham, retro plaids and stripes.

“The most important thing to keep going,’’ Arbesser said. “We’re happy because we think that our own well-being and that of your team and the people around you is so important."