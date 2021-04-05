Hashida, who wrote 'Oshin,' many other hit dramas dies at 95

TOKYO (AP) — Renowned Japanese scriptwriter Sugako Hashida, best known for the internationally popular TV drama series “Oshin," has died of lymphoma. She was 95.

Hashida had been treated for the illness since earlier this year. She died Sunday at her home in Atami, west of Tokyo, according to Pinko Izumi, an actress who appeared in many of the dramas Hashida wrote, including “Oshin."

Born in Korea in 1925 during the Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula, Hashida moved to Japan in the late 1930s and lived those early years in Osaka.

She joined the Shochiku film studio in 1949 before becoming a freelance scriptwriter for television dramas, including the hugely popular morning drama series “Oshin” broadcast in 1983-1984 on NHK public television.

The fictionalized drama is based on the biography of a Japanese woman who co-founded a famous supermarket chain and her multiple hardships from her childhood until her final days in the 1980s.

“Oshin” was broadcast in more than 60 countries and gained high acclaim.

Her other popular dramas included "Wataru Seken wa Oni Bakari," or “Making it Through,” a family drama series that started in 1990 and aired more than 500 episodes.