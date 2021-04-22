Hit French medical drama director dons scrubs to fight virus

PARIS (AP) — Sometimes in the best cases, life affects art and art affects life.

In March 2020, Thomas Lilti was directing a critically-acclaimed French TV medical drama depicting the dire state of French hospitals, featuring storylines such as strapped resources, fatal illnesses, doctors’ suicides and mental health issues among hospital staff.

But when the pandemic hit, Lilti realized the world didn’t need drama to illustrate that story: It was happening all around him.

The creator of Canal+'s hit drama “Hippocrate,” a former doctor himself, was so moved by the urgency of the pandemic that he couldn’t just stand back -- he put back on his scrubs.

Lilti — who also writes and directs the TV show that is named after the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates — ended up working in a hospital last year when the filming of his second season was suspended by France's coronavirus lockdown.

“As a doctor, I just humbly tried to lend my hands and my knowledge and return to the hospital after not practicing for eight years. Just trying to improve things,” he said.

With over 102,000 virus patients dead, France has one of the worst death tolls in Europe, after the U.K., Italy and Russia.