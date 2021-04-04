Iran spy TV show ignites controversy for 2nd season

The 13-episode second season, aired during Iran's 13-day Nowruz, or New Year, holiday, pits Iranian intelligence agents against Western spies trying to infiltrate Iran's government and gather confidential information about nuclear negotiations amid a crippling U.S. economic pressure campaign.

In keeping with the show's spirit of heroic video game fantasy inspired by real events, a character resembling prominent exiled journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was abducted in Iraq and executed in Iran last December, makes a cameo in the second season. One of the treacherous diplomats in the show is thought to be modeled on two of Zarif's deputies in talks with the U.S. over Iran's nuclear program.

Over its two seasons, Gando “reversed realities ... and exposed a rift in the establishment while adding differences in the ruling system,” said Tehran-based political analyst Majid Younesian.

Certain scenes in the last two episodes appeared to be crudely edited and the finale came to a strangely abrupt end, fueling criticism over possible government interference in the series.

An adviser to President Hassan Rouhani, Hesameddin Ashena, promised that the government had not disrupted the show or pressed for its cancelation.