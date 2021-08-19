Italian alleged mobster linked to Van Goghs is held in Dubai

ROME (AP) — One of Italy's most wanted men, an alleged top drug trafficker suspected of having bought two stolen Van Gogh paintings on the black market, has been arrested in Dubai, Naples-based police said Thursday.

Raffaele Imperiale, an alleged kingpin in the Naples-based Camorra organized crime syndicate, was arrested on Aug. 4, said Italy's state police and financial crimes police corps in a joint statement.

Imperiale, 46, is being held in the United Arab Emirates while Italy’s justice ministry completes extradition procedures.

Since January 2016, Imperiale has been sought by Italy for international drug trafficking as part of organized crime activity, according to the Italian interior ministry. He was considered one of Italy's most dangerous and most wanted fugitives.

Imperiale was also wanted for alleged money laundering, police said.

In 2016, two Van Gogh works, stolen in 2002 from an Amsterdam museum, were found stashed in a farmhouse on property owned by Imperiale in the Naples-area town of his birth, Castellamare di Stabia.