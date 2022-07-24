J.Lo poses nude, Ricky Martin's nephew drops incest charges, and more celeb news

Jennifer Lopez poses naked on her 53rd birthday

Jennifer Lopez is feeling "happier than ever" as she poses naked on her 53rd birthday.

The pop superstar tied the knot with Hollywood actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas earlier this month and admitted that she feels "amazing" as she posed naked to celebrate the launch of her skincare cream line JLo Body.

She told PEOPLE: "I am the age I am, but I feel amazing and happier than ever. I feel like I'm just at my halftime right now and just getting started."

J. Lo - who rekindled a relationship with Ben back in 2021 after a break of almost 20 years - explained that her new husband prefers it when she has "nothing on" and ditches the make-up in favour of a more natural look.

Read more here:

WWE CEO Vince McMahon retires amid allegations of sexual misconduct

Vince McMahon has retired amid allegations of sexual misconduct stretching back decades.

The WWE CEO, 77, had already stepped down from his role at the body pending an investigation into accusations he paid women hush money after having affairs with them.

A claim he raped a female referee in his limousine has also resurfaced.

Announcing on Friday (22.07.22) he was quitting the industry he built, McMahon said via a statement released through his attorney: "As I approach 77 years old, I feel it's time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE."

Read more here:

Ricky Martin's nephew, 21, drops incest and abuse claims against singer

Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, 21, had filed a temporary restraining order against Martin on July 1, alleging he had a sexual relationship with his uncle who he said had become abusive and stalked him after their alleged relationship ended.

The 50-year-old 'Livin' La Vida Loca' singer vehemently denied the allegations and portrayed Sanchez as a troubled young man suffering severe mental health problems.

A Puerto Rican judge dismissed the restraining order on Thursday (21.07.22) at Sanchez's request.

Martin appeared in court via Zoom but reportedly stayed silent.

Read more here:

***

Catch up with more celeb news here: