spotlight

J.Lo poses nude, Ricky Martin's nephew drops incest charges, and more celeb news

Jennifer Lopez poses naked on her 53rd birthday

Jennifer Lopez is feeling "happier than ever" as she poses naked on her 53rd birthday.

The pop superstar tied the knot with Hollywood actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas earlier this month and admitted that she feels "amazing" as she posed naked to celebrate the launch of her skincare cream line JLo Body.

She told PEOPLE: "I am the age I am, but I feel amazing and happier than ever. I feel like I'm just at my halftime right now and just getting started."

J. Lo - who rekindled a relationship with Ben back in 2021 after a break of almost 20 years - explained that her new husband prefers it when she has "nothing on" and ditches the make-up in favour of a more natural look.

Read more here:

WWE CEO Vince McMahon retires amid allegations of sexual misconduct

Vince McMahon has retired amid allegations of sexual misconduct stretching back decades.

The WWE CEO, 77, had already stepped down from his role at the body pending an investigation into accusations he paid women hush money after having affairs with them.

A claim he raped a female referee in his limousine has also resurfaced.

Announcing on Friday (22.07.22) he was quitting the industry he built, McMahon said via a statement released through his attorney: "As I approach 77 years old, I feel it's time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE."

Read more here:

Ricky Martin's nephew, 21, drops incest and abuse claims against singer

Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, 21, had filed a temporary restraining order against Martin on July 1, alleging he had a sexual relationship with his uncle who he said had become abusive and stalked him after their alleged relationship ended.

The 50-year-old 'Livin' La Vida Loca' singer vehemently denied the allegations and portrayed Sanchez as a troubled young man suffering severe mental health problems.

A Puerto Rican judge dismissed the restraining order on Thursday (21.07.22) at Sanchez's request.

Martin appeared in court via Zoom but reportedly stayed silent.

Read more here:

***

Celeb news for the week of July 18

Entertainment

Former stripper claims to be selling Prince Harry's pants

A former stripper is selling a pair of underpants she claims Prince Harry gave her on his famous night out in Las Vegas in 2012.

Entertainment

Kanye West makes surprise appearance at Rolling Loud

Kanye West shocked fans with a one-song performance at Rolling Loud festival in Miami, despite having pulled out of his headline slot.

Entertainment

Kate Moss fled uncomfortable photoshoot at 15

Kate Moss can "tell a wrong 'un from a mile away" after she "ran away" from a modelling job when she was told to take her bra off when she was just 15 years old.

Entertainment

Penn Badgley says faking masturbation on camera is more awkward than sex scenes

Penn Badgley has opened up about some of the raunchy scenes he had to shoot for hit Netflix show You and admitted faking solo sex acts is more awkward than filming with another person.

Entertainment

Kid Cudi storms off stage after being hit in the face with a bottle

Kid Cudi stormed off stage after being hit in the face with a bottle at the Rolling Loud Miami festival in Florida.

Entertainment

Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre files for divorce from Arielle Lorre

Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre files for divorce from Arielle Lorre and cited "irreconiclable differences" as the reason for the split.

Entertainment

Martha Stewart's peacocks killed by coyotes

Martha Stewart's peacocks have been killed by coyotes and the businesswoman is now planning to have extra fencing put around her New York farm as a result.

Entertainment

James Caan cause of death revealed as a heart attack

James Caan's cause of death has been revealed as a heart attack, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Entertainment

Demi Lovato 'rarely' thinks about drugs anymore

Demi Lovato "rarely'" thinks about drugs anymore after struggling with addiction on and off over the years.

Entertainment

Bruce Willis dances along to Lizzo amid health struggles

Bruce Willis could be seen smiling as he danced along to Lizzo with his daughter Mabel despite his health struggles.

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson getting serious

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking their relationship seriously and working hard to spend time together despite their busy schedules.

Entertainment

Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie tie the knot

Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie recently eloped to Namibia, after first getting married on July 11 at a Miami courthouse, according to PEOPLE.

Entertainment

Idris Elba showers 'twice a day sometimes'

Idris Elba has revealed is an avid showerer and spilled all about his and wife Sabrina's self-care routine.

Entertainment

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira to return for The Walking Dead spin-off

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will reprise their roles as Rick and Michonne Grimes for a new AMC+ series in 2023, which will replace the Rick Grimes movies that were announced when Lincoln left the show in 2018.

Entertainment

Bill Murray had to drop out of new Wes Anderson movie due to COVID

Bill Murray - who is a frequent collaborator of Wes Anderson's - was due to reunite with the director to shoot 'Asteroid City' in Spain in 2021 but his role had to be recast after Bill contracted COVID-19.

Entertainment

Nope star Keke Palmer believes in aliens

Keke Palmer has revealed she '100 per cent' believes in aliens.

Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow insists she is happy ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez

Gwyneth Paltrow insists she is happy ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck has married Jennifer Lopez.

Entertainment

Renée Zellweger 'making a comeback as Bridget Jones - with a son in tow'

Renée Zellweger is reportedly making a comeback as Bridget Jones - with a son in tow.

Entertainment

Johnny Depp files appeal against Amber Heard's $2 million defamation compensation

Johnny Depp has filed an appeal against the $2 million defamation compensation awarded to Amber Heard.

Entertainment

Ivana Trump's funeral estimated to have cost at least $152k

Ivana Trump's funeral is estimated to have cost at least $152,575 (£127,000.)

Entertainment

Selena Gomez quietly ended secret relationship

Selena Gomez quietly ended a secret relationship.

Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian's friend labels Tristan Thompson 'disappointing'

Kardashian family friend Faye Resnick says Tristan Thompson is "disappointing" but she has vowed to be there for Khloe Kardashian.

Entertainment

Zooey Deschanel thought Prince wanting to be in New Girl was a 'prank'

Zooey Deschanel didn't believe it when she was told Prince wanted a cameo role in 'New Girl'.

Entertainment

Daniel Kaluuya had to learn horseriding for Nope

Daniel Kaluuya had just weeks to learn how to ride a horse for his role in Jordan Peele's new film 'Nope'.

Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion joins forces with Future for new single Pressurelicious

Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with fellow rapper Future to release her new single 'Pressurelicious.'

Entertainment

Fireboy DML thinks he will 'definitely' be a part of music history

Fireboy DML thinks he will "definitely" be a part of music history after collaborating with Ed Sheeran on hit song 'Peru.'

Entertainment

Billie Eilish is hoping to make a new album 'in the next year'

Billie Eilish is hoping to make a new album "in the next year" but has released a surprise EP titled 'Guitar Songs'

Entertainment

New portrait of Prince George released on royal's 9th birthday

Prince George's ninth birthday has been marked with a new portrait of the young royal.

Entertainment

Sarah Michelle Gellar returning to TV

'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' actress Sarah Michelle Gellar has joined the cast of the upcoming 'Teen Wolf' spinoff 'Wolf Pack'.

Entertainment

'Elvis' star Shonka Dukureh dead aged 44.

Shonka Dukureh, one of the stars of the new Elvis film, has died aged 44.

Entertainment

Misty Copeland secretly welcomed her first child

Misty Copeland gave birth to a baby boy in April.

Entertainment

Drake is 'having fun' with YouTuber Suede Brooks

Drake and Suede Brooks' friends think they'd make a "cute couple".

Entertainment

Dave Chappelle show axed after protests

A Dave Chappelle show in Minneapolis was cancelled just hours before the comedian was due on stage, after protests about his controversial jokes.

Entertainment

Lady Gaga's choreographer Richard 'Richy' Jackson accused of toxic behaviour by 10 dancers

Lady Gaga's choreographer Richard 'Richy' Jackson has been accused of toxic behaviour by 10 dancers.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

