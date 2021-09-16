Judge orders Philip's will sealed to protect royal 'dignity'

LONDON (AP) — A judge ruled Thursday that the will of the late Prince Philip should remain secret to protect the “dignity” of his widow Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain’s head of state.

Philip died in April at the age of 99 after more than seven decades of marriage to the queen.

Wills are usually public documents in Britain, but for almost a century it has been customary for the wills of senior royals to be sealed on the order of the High Court.

Judge Andrew McFarlane said Philip’s will should be sealed for 90 years. After that, it can be be opened in private and consideration given to whether it should be published.

“I have held that, because of the constitutional position of the Sovereign, it is appropriate to have a special practice in relation to royal wills,” McFarlane said in a written judgment. “There is a need to enhance the protection afforded to truly private aspects of the lives of this limited group of individuals in order to maintain the dignity of the Sovereign and close members of her family.”

The judge stressed that he had not seen or been told of the contents of the will.