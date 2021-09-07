London Film Festival welcomes audiences back to the movies

Also on the schedule are French director Julia Ducournau’s techno-sexual thriller “Titane” — winner of Cannes' top prize, the Palme d'Or — Paul Verhoeven’s lesbian nun drama “Benedetta” and Wes Anderson’s whimsical “The French Dispatch,” both of which also premiered at the French Riviera festival.

The London festival will also feature Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Lost Daughter”; Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard,” which stars Will Smith as the father of Venus and Serena Williams; Kenneth Branagh’s homage to his home town, “Belfast”; Jacques Audiard’s “Paris, 13th District” and Todd Haynes’ music documentary “The Velvet Underground.”

Another highlight is Chilean director Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer” — a film whose first publicity shot of Kristin Stewart as Princess Diana was enough to set off a frenzy of anticipation.

“I don’t think there’s a film fan alive who doesn’t want to see this film after that still was released,” Tuttle said.

Embracing television as well as cinema, the festival is also screening the first two episodes of the third series of media-dynasty drama “Succession.”