Lost frescoes to greet visitors when Italy's Uffizi reopens

MILAN (AP) — Recently discovered frescoes will greet visitors to Florence’s Uffizi Galleries when the museum reopens May 4 after the most recent COVID shutdown.

Workers doing restoration discovered the painted walls and ceilings dating from the 17th and 18th centuries beneath plaster in the museum's west wing, which is where the new visitor entrance will be when the Uffizi opens to the public.

Uffizi director Eike Schmidt said the new entrance facing the Arno River would provide “a glorious introduction” for visitors.

The Uffizi, famed for its collection of masterpieces including paintings by Botticelli, Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci, announced the May 4 reopening date Friday, as Italy gradually reopens from rolling regional lockdowns.

The previously hidden frescoes include a life-size figure of a young Cosimo II de Medici dating from the 1600s, as well as decorative plant motifs from the 1700s on the walls and ceiling of nearby rooms. The restoration project has reclaimed more than 40 rooms on the ground and semi-basement levels that had been inaccessible.