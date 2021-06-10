Message in a jacket: Jill Biden offers 'love' during UK trip

Biden’s jacket and pants come in contrast to the last first lady to offer a message with her clothes: Melania Trump wore a jacket that read “I Really Don't Care, Do U?" during a trip to a detention center for migrant children in 2018. She wore a different jacket at the shelter.

The first lady is accompanying her husband during the U.K. leg of his foreign trip, where she'll participate in spouses' activities at the Group of Seven summit, and a couple of events focused on military veterans and their families. She joined Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, for tea Thursday and tweeted a photo of the two and Johnson's son, Wilfred, on the shore.

On Friday, Jill Biden has a public engagement scheduled with Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, whose husband, Prince William, is an heir to the British throne.

Joe Biden is on his first overseas visit as president. Along with his participation in the G-7 summit and a NATO summit in Brussels, he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Jill Biden said her husband had been “studying for weeks” for the trip and joked that he is “overprepared.”