Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91, Chelsea gives up lead against Southampton, and more trending news

Aug. 30:
Southampton vs Chelsea
Chelsea squandered a lead to lose 2-1 at Southampton and continue its inconsistent start to the Premier League season on Tuesday.
Goals by Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong saw Southampton recover from going behind to a 23rd-minute strike from Raheem Sterling, who now has three goals since his move from Manchester City and has been one of Chelsea's few successes this season.
That's already two losses in five games for Chelsea, which is missing the injured N'Golo Kante in midfield and has a rebuilt defense that is leaking goals.
Mikhail Gorbachev
Mikhail Gorbachev, who as the last leader of the Soviet Union waged a losing battle to salvage a crumbling empire but produced extraordinary reforms that led to the end of the Cold War, has died at 91, Russian media reported Thursday.
News organizations quoted a statement from the Central Clinical Hospital as saying he died after a long illness. No other details were given.
Though in power less than seven years, Gorbachev unleashed a breathtaking series of changes. But they quickly overtook him and resulted in the collapse of the authoritarian Soviet state, the freeing of Eastern European nations from Russian domination and the end of decades of East-West nuclear confrontation.
'The Patient'
At its core a two-hander, and at its best in those moments, "The Patient" begins quite well before losing momentum in the middle, regaining it amid twists and unexpected turns that carry through to the end. Not quite hefty enough to support even its relatively short episodes, the 10-part limited series finally works as a serious showcase for Steve Carell and a nicely creepy Domhnall Gleeson.
The premise sounds simple enough, as Gleeson's Sam, a serial killer, kidnaps his therapist, Dr. Alan Strauss (Carell), in order to engage in some really focused work that he hopes will "cure" him of his compulsions, or at least help curb them.
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 30
Armed supporters of a powerful Iraqi cleric who clashed with security forces in the capital have begun to withdraw from the streets. That restored a measure of calm following a serious escalation of the political crisis gripping the nation. Following two days of deadly unrest that sparked fears instability might spread throughout the country and even the region, cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told his supporters Tuesday to leave the government quarter. Within minutes, some could be seen heeding the call. Iraq’s military also announced the lifting of a nationwide curfew. That further raised hopes that the immediate crisis was ebbing, though larger political problems remain.
The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that Afghanistan faces deepening poverty with 6 million people at risk of famine. Martin Griffiths urged donors to restore funding for economic development and immediately provide $770 million to help Afghans get through the winter. He spoke at the U.N. Security Council Monday where the United States argued with Russia and China over who should pay. Griffiths said Afghanistan faces multiple crises -- humanitarian, economic, climate, hunger and financial. He said more than half the Afghan population -- some 24 million people -- need assistance and close to 19 million face acute food insecurity.
President Joe Biden is forcefully defending the FBI as the agency and its employees have come under criticism and threats of violence since executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Florida residence earlier this month. Biden told a crowd of more than 500 at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania on Tuesday that “It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI." Biden was also promoting his administration’s crime-prevention efforts and continuing to pressure Congress to revive a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. Hailing firearm restrictions recently approved by Congress, Biden said, “We’re not stopping here.”
President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address “on the continued battle for the soul of the nation" Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The White House is billing it as a major address just over two months before the midterm elections. Biden will discuss how the nation’s standing in the world and its democracy are at stake. The White House says, “He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack. And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”
A legal filing shows the Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month. Monday's filing says the department has identified "a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information." The filing from the department follows a judge's weekend order indicating she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege. A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida. The Justice Department says in its filing it would disclose more information later this week.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall worsened problems in a water treatment plant in the capital city. Water pressure is low in much of Jackson. Reeves says the state will distribute drinking water and water for flushing toilets. The Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home in Jackson, days after storms dumped heavy rain. But water levels were receding Monday. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the water did not rise as high as expected, sparing many homes and businesses. Jackson has had water system problems for years.
Indianapolis police say two Dutch soldiers wounded in a weekend shooting that killed another member of their commando unit could soon return to the Netherlands. Authorities said Monday that 26-year-old Simmie Poetsema died “surrounded by family and colleagues” after the shooting early Saturday outside a downtown Indianapolis hotel. Police described the surviving soldiers as having “non-life-threatening” wounds and that they were helping coordinate relatives coming to Indianapolis and returning the victims to the Netherlands. Police believe the shooting followed a disturbance outside the hotel, but released no additional information Monday about the investigation. No arrests have been announced. The soldiers were in the U.S. for training exercises at a southern Indiana military base.
The South Carolina House has approved a bill that outlaws abortion except in the cases of pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The chamber initially rejected the bill that did not have the exceptions Tuesday. But once Republicans saw the outcome of that vote, they quickly went through a number of complex procedures and votes to bring the bill back from the brink of failure. The exceptions were added on a voice vote and the bill passed 67-38. The bill has one more routine vote before it goes to the Senate, where stricter bans on abortions have seen tougher fights.
Two more accusers have taken the witness stand at R. Kelly’s child pornography and solicitation of minors trial in federal court in Chicago. Their testimony Monday brings to three the total number of accusers to have testified so far in the case. The prosecution cited five accusers in pre-trial filings. But it is unclear if both of the remaining accusers will testify before the government rests sometime this week. The trial was expected to last a month, wrapping up in mid-September. The 55-year-old Kelly was handed a 30-year prison sentence by a federal judge in New York in June for convictions on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Convictions in Chicago could add years to that sentence.
Serena Williams has won her match in the first round of the U.S. Open. Williams beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who turns 41 next month and has said she is ready to move on from her playing days. After her victory Monday night, Williams said she has been intentionally vague about whether the U.S. Open will be her last tournament — and wants to keep it that way. She will play again Wednesday in the second round of singles against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit.
Rafael Nadal plays his first U.S. Open match since 2019 when he leads off the night session in Arthur Ashe Stadium against Australian Rinky Hijkata. Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year, giving him a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam singles titles. He then reached the semifinals at Wimbledon before having to withdraw because of an abdominal tear, making him 19-0 in Grand Slam matches in 2022. Defending women’s champion Emma Raducanu opens at night against Alizé Cornet, who is playing in her 63rd consecutive main draw of a Grand Slam, setting a record in the professional era that dates to 1968.
San Diego State football coach Brady Hoke says he didn’t know star punter Matt Araiza had been accused of participating in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in October until a civil lawsuit was filed last week. The school administration delayed a campus-led inquiry into the alleged gang rape at the request of the San Diego Police Department. Hoke's boss, athletic director John David Wicker, defended that decision. Wicker initially read a prepared statement and then walked out of a news conference when asked repeatedly about the alleged rape. But after several minutes, he returned and took questions.