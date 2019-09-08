The Missoula Public Library’s Memory Café—which offers a safe, welcoming and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss, along with their caregivers and family members—meets this month on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 2:00 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room. This month we will explore movement and creativity as tools for wellbeing with Turning the Wheel Missoula, an organization dedicated to fostering the social, emotional, and physical health of all people.
Word Wide Cinema
Enjoy film through an international lens when the library hosts September’s edition of World Wide Cinema, which features a screening of a recent foreign film on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
This month’s film selection is “The Charmer” from Denmark and Sweden. This film is an intense psychological drama in Danish and Persian with English subtitles and runs 102 minutes.
The story follows Esmail, a young Iranian man who is desperately looking to meet women who can secure his stay in Denmark. As time is running out, he falls in love with one woman as another woman’s husband sets out for revenge.
Fall Poetry Workshop
Poetry lovers with an itch to learn how to write their own poems can join local poet Emily Walter for a six-week reading and writing poetry workshop, which begins on Monday, Sept. 16, and ends on Monday, Oct. 21. Each class meets on Monday evenings from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the library’s Board Room.
In honor of our U.S. Poet Laureate, Joy Harjo, we’ll read her book “Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings” to influence and inspire our own writing. Students will then write their own poems and have the opportunity to workshop in round table discussions.
This class is limited to 12 students and online registration is required. Registration opens at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. Please visit https://tinyurl.com/mplpoetryworkshopsept2019 to register.
MPL at Sunday Streets
Enjoy a variety of fun outdoor activities and visit with the Missoula Public Library during Sunday Streets Missoula, which occurs in downtown Missoula on Higgins Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 15, from noon to 4 p.m.
During the event, patrons can come visit the LOW (Library on Wheels) bike, and play with our parachute, hula hoops, and mess around with chalk and bubbles. Representatives from the library will also be giving out free books and information about the new library.
Staff Reviews
“Springsteen on Broadway” by Bruce Springsteen
Columbia, New York 2018
Call number: MCD 782.14 SPRINGS
Equal parts confessional and autobiography, “Springsteen on Broadway” is a two-disc live recording of Bruce Springsteen’s one-man show running from Oct. 12, 2017, through Dec. 15, 2018, at the Walter Kerr Theater in New York City. The format is simple and intimate, just the artist on guitar or piano, speaking from the heart about himself and his life. Interwoven with the narratives are the songs that fans know and love, sung in such a personal manner as to make the listener feel like a confidante sharing a drink with an old friend. My favorite part of the album is when his wife, Patti Scialfa, joins him on stage to sing “Tougher than the Rest” with him. It is a heart-warming duet, rich with vulnerability and the intricacies of their relationship. If you are a fan of The Boss, listening to this will give you a new perspective on the man and his work. The album is the perfect accompaniment to watching the film “Blinded by the Light,” which is showing in theaters now.
Reviewed by Laura Cote
MakerSpace Classes:
Carvey Demonstration
Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m.
Learn about how you can make simple ornaments, signs, and other cool things during this workshop that features a demonstration of Carvey—a desktop carving machine that can carve designs and text into a variety of materials.
Space is limited to six participants and online registration is required. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/mplcarveydemosept2019
Weekly MakerSpace Events:
Open Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from 1-6 p.m., Saturday from 2-6 p.m.
Open hours allows users to explore the resources of the MakerSpace, or to work on a project of their choice.
Community Creative Writing Workshop
Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m.
Drop-in environment focusing on the creative writing workshop process.
Upcoming Computer Classes:
iPhone/iPad
Thursday, Sept. 19, from noon-1 p.m.
This class is an introduction to iPads and iPhones. This class is for users that would like to become more comfortable with their devices. We will cover basic functions and navigation.
Registration is required to attend MPL’s computer classes. Please call 721-BOOK (2665) to register.