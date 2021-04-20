‘2040’ is a hopeful dream amidst gloomy predictions of the future

He traveled to Singapore to ride in a self-driving electric car, which he said could replace individual cars and eliminate need for huge highways, parking lots and the likely billion cars that could exist by 2040.

He traveled to Massachusetts to witness how growing seaweed can off-set carbon, create better marine environments and act as healthy and easy to grow alternative to crops, biofuel, fertilizer and more.

He traveled to Ohio to see how using a dashboard system in a school to track resources changed kids’ perception of energy use.

“When you go beyond the dominant media discourse and get closer to the ground you will see everywhere you look incredible reasons for hope,” said Helena Norberg-Hodge, author of the “Economics of Happiness.”

Layered between these trips, where Gameau explores the grim facts of climate changes — oceans are increasingly acidic and warm, the fossil fuel industry is spreading doubt about climate change and clean energy and two thirds of Los Angeles is taken up by parking lots and roads — he talks to his daughter and what he hopes her future will look like.

“I hope one day Velvet, you get to read the story of how we reach this future,” Gameau said to his daughter.