'All That Remains' eyes plight of undocumented workers after Calif. fires

One woman she was helping, who was kept anonymous because she didn’t have legal status, was one of many struggling to find adequate housing because of a fear that seeking help will get them sent out of the country.

Rendle said the woman, who was living with her kids in an apartment riddled with mold and cockroaches, was willing to ask for help to find a better living situation for her kids out of desperation.

“I think she had reached a breaking point. She had really young kids and they were living in this apartment complex that was unlivable,” Rendle said. “She reached a point where she just wanted to protect her kids. She just didn’t have any other options, so she was willing to stick her neck out there for the sake of her children.”

Rendle hopes the film helps viewers reflect on the advantages that people with legal status have, but more specifically, the populations who are the most vulnerable in the face of climate change and increasing natural disasters.

“Some people have said they heard about the fires, but never would have thought about how it impacted these farm workers,” she said. “There’s always going to be a most vulnerable population as these disasters continue to happen.”