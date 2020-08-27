AMC quietly reopens its Missoula theaters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Social distancing wouldn’t be a problem for the first handful of movie fans to show up on Thursday afternoon as AMC Theatres reopened its two Missoula locations.

Reece Hogstad and Cassie Ludwig, two University of Montana freshmen, arrived after 5 p.m. in the mostly empty sunbaked lot, which was occasionally enlivened by a motorist driving by to inspect the posters on the exterior wall before leaving. It will take time for customers to re-adjust, and after all, it was a weekday.

These two were here to see “Jurassic Park,” one of the AMC Classic 12 on Reserve Street’s inaugural offerings. The chain closed its theaters in March during the early period of the pandemic and has kept them shuttered ever since.

They would be customers Nos. 4 and 5, narrowly behind a woman and child who appeared to be the lone attendees who showed up in time for the first movie.

The two Columbus natives were looking “for something to do” around town while much of the usual entertainment for students, like concerts, are off, and they settled for a fun classic rather than a new release.