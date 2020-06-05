Ballpark movies are first large art events since covid. How does it work?

The organization has been "trying to think creatively" about social distancing strategies, Johnson said.

She said the department worked on efforts like spaced seating; traffic flow to avoid clustering at entrances, exits and restrooms; placement of hand sanitization and hand-washing stations; and screening employees or volunteers for symptoms.

"We just want people to be very aware of symptoms, and of course if anybody has symptoms of COVID-19 that they don't attend the event or they're an employee of the event or a volunteer that they don't come to support the services and call in," she said.

Employees will be required to wear masks but not the general public, yet Johnson encouraged the attendees to bring one.

"Whenever possible, like if it's a situation coming in and out of a venue, where maybe you can't stay strictly 6 feet from somebody, bring a cloth face covering and use it in those tighter areas just to provide some extra community protection," she said.