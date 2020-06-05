Ballpark movies are first large art events since covid. How does it work?

COVID-19 has left the possibility of baseball and movies to speculation as summer begins in Missoula.
Pioneer League play from the Missoula Paddleheads might not occur. Meanwhile, both the independent and chain movie theaters have been closed to the public since March.
Now, a partnership between the Roxy Theater and the baseball team will bring outdoor movies to the stands every Thursday.
"Between baseball fans and movie fans, we thought we could put a nice little team together here," said Taylor Rush, the Paddleheads' marketing and public relations director. The Roxy will pick the movies, and the team has an outdoor park with a new video board and a large enough team to run an operation.
Next Thursday's premiere with Prince's "Purple Rain" could be the largest arts event since sometime in March, one that was developed with guidance from the Missoula City-County Health Department. Under the state and local orders, the ballpark shows can allow under a thousand people including staff.
How it works
Developing a plan was "challenging, but in a good way," he said. While the park has hosted large events, "we've never done anything like this." The health department is "tough," and "really good at what they do," he said.
Many groups have considered how to do large events, and there's "no one size fits all approach, which is one of the reasons why it's great that these organizers are reaching out to us," said Alisha Johnson, an environmental health specialist with the Missoula City-County Health Department who served as public information officer for the COVID-19 task force up until this week.
The Paddleheads developed a plan to seat people on the field and in the stands. On the grass, they've measured out and painted squares of reserved seating. A 10-by-10-foot square can fit up to four, or a 10 by 20 foot square for up to eight. The squares themselves are 10 feet apart to allow room to walk between them. Seating is available in the stands in the form of a "guided general admission," where ushers will help space people out, Rush said.
To keep lines to enter the stadium short, they're pushing for people to buy tickets online in advance.
"The thought is that if families and groups purchase online it allows for a much more fluid entrance, and we're going to use a spread of our gates at the front so that people can come in a socially distanced and safe manner," he said.
The organization has been "trying to think creatively" about social distancing strategies, Johnson said.
She said the department worked on efforts like spaced seating; traffic flow to avoid clustering at entrances, exits and restrooms; placement of hand sanitization and hand-washing stations; and screening employees or volunteers for symptoms.
"We just want people to be very aware of symptoms, and of course if anybody has symptoms of COVID-19 that they don't attend the event or they're an employee of the event or a volunteer that they don't come to support the services and call in," she said.
Employees will be required to wear masks but not the general public, yet Johnson encouraged the attendees to bring one.
"Whenever possible, like if it's a situation coming in and out of a venue, where maybe you can't stay strictly 6 feet from somebody, bring a cloth face covering and use it in those tighter areas just to provide some extra community protection," she said.
Missoula's health orders follow the "spirit" of Gov. Steve Bullock's, she said. That discourages events with more than 50, but if they are going to occur, the department provides guidance on "the right way to do it to minimize the number of cases that could come out of this. While there's no solid, zero-case option, we do want people to think through what's the best and most responsible way to do an event," she said. That includes contact tracing strategies to help determine where a person might have been sitting so that any close contacts can be easily tracked down if there was a potential exposure.
Movie selection
The Roxy closed in March, and only this week began booking private "movie parties" in its theaters for limited groups. Shuttering the doors delayed an annual tradition: a screening of "Purple Rain" to honor the late musical icon, that they're bringing to the ballpark, said Mike Steinberg, the executive director.
"The power of music, and this guy's music in particular, and this transformative experience of music on film and what that can do for people just feels really needed," he said.
While rated R, the film premiered before the invention of the PG-13 rating. Later films will be more family friendly. They're securing the rights to show "The Sandlot," a kids' baseball classic, the following week, and might make a regular theme of baseball movies. Other ideas include "Jaws," or "Mean Girls," and in general titles that "you want to watch outside together."
He said the staff has been energized by the discussions of bringing movies back to Missoula after nearly three months. Not only has their theater been closed, but AMC, the chain that owns the city's two large theaters, has been shuttered and is openly discussing a permanent closure.
The drought in films ends Thursday, though, with a potential singalong to the Purple One, picked because of the particular effect of musicals."That's a big part of the communal experience of cinema," he said, that "we're all moved, together."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.