New and innovative video and dance collaborations from around the world are on tap for Missoula’s seventh annual dance film festival.
Put on by Bare Bait Dance, “Kinetoscope: International Screendance Film Festival” is set for Jan. 18 and 19 at the Roxy Theater and will feature 11 films, live performances and Q&A discussions.
Screendance is a film genre that shows dance and body movement in an artistic way through cinema.
Bare Bait Dance founder and artistic director Joy French has a background in both dance and filmmaking, so the festival was initially a way to marry her interests and bring the genre of screendance to a Missoula audience.
Until last year, the event was an offshoot of the Sans Souci Festival of Dance Cinema in Boulder, Colorado. In 2019, Bare Bait Dance took over the curation and production duties, which French said has allowed them to select films for the local community.
“As Bare Bait has developed I wanted to really reflect kind of our interests up here in Montana,” French said.
This year, the committee received more than 80 submissions from all over the world, and the selections include everything from a high-budget Scottish Ballet piece to a smaller, quirkier and more modest film from Australia.
French said most of this year’s films have a somewhat darker aesthetic, which wasn’t done on a purpose but is more a reflection of what filmmakers have been creating recently.
“We have less funny ones this year than we have had in past years,” French said. “This is what people are interested in submitting or making right now based on kind of their world and what they’re making in response to the world around them.”
One of the shorter films in the festival, “Bubblegum,” runs around 3 minutes and follows a gritty-looking, tattoo-covered solo male figure as he dances through a grungy, dirty-looking house and chews bubblegum. At the end, his bubble pops and the audience is left to interpret the meaning.
It’s not what people may think of when they think of dance, French said, adding most people likely picture scenes from The Nutcracker or Swan Lake.
“It’s grungy, it’s dirtier and grittier than a lot of films we’ve shown in the past, but I think it’s brilliant and super fun and gives us a view into something we don’t always get to see in dance film.”
French said the genre has been known for showing dances on beautiful mountaintops or the classic decrepit old warehouse scene featuring elegant performers. But she said she and her selection committee were more interested in selecting films that feel new, raw and interesting.
“As a field, as a community in the dance world, we’ve seen those a lot, these gorgeous dancers in these classically easy-to-dance-in locations, so I do think we want to see something new happen on the screen.”
More and more, French said screendance creators are moving in a direction where they are showing beautiful body movements and technique, but there is a story behind it.
“As a field, I think we’re becoming more interested in what can happen on the screen and not wanting to see the same thing happen again and again, even from really talented dancers.”
In addition to the film screenings, Bare Bait Dance will perform two live pieces that show the ways video project collides with live dance. The first uses a short film clip as an introduction and the second uses filmmaking techniques in a live setting to mimic aspects of cinema through movement.
“One dance is kind of a quirky dance about five characters who come into an elevator together. The dynamic is that they all are carrying boxes that look like maybe they just got fired and they’ve cleared out their desk,” French said.
The second live piece is performed with a bench or pew as the centerpiece in a church-like setting. The choreography integrates cinematic techniques like zoom and framing, giving the audience a little twist on screendance.
“It was a really fun compositional challenge for me,” French said. “I have done dance film, so I know how that kind of works, but I hadn’t done it in reverse.”
With a large range in dance genres featured, French said anyone interested in screendance should check out Kinetoscope.
“We have a little ballet, a little tap, we have more of an African dance aesthetic, we have our contemporary/modern aesthetic,” she said. “It’s really a festival for anyone who’s just interested in the aesthetic of moving bodies in different styles and seeing it on the big screen.”