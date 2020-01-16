IF YOU GO

Bare Bait Dance presents “Kinetoscope: International Screendance Film Festival” on Jan. 18 and 19 at the Roxy Theater.

Saturday, Jan. 18 features two 90-minute blocks of films starting at 7 and 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19 features two 90-minute blocks of films starting at 3 and 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $22 for adults and $18 for students. For more information, visit https://kinetoscopefilmfestival.org.