'Big Fur' documentary: Cryptozoologists need love, too

Seeing an artist at the peak of their talents invest their enviable skill into a completely quixotic project is always fascinating, or frustrating depending on your level of investment in their work. Think of Joaquin Phoenix. Not now, in the midst of his run of films that have cemented his status as one of the most talented actors of his generation, but Phoenix in 2010, when he grew a huge beard and made a faux-attempt to become a rapper for a faux-documentary called “I’m Still Here.” Or Lil Wayne, who released a middling rock album, “Rebirth,” at a time when he was considered the best rapper alive.

That shock of disappointment is perhaps how taxidermy enthusiasts felt when they learned that Ken Walker, “the Elvis Presley” of the artform, was constructing with all his creative resources a life-size Sasquatch.

Dan Wayne’s portrait of the friendly and likable Alberta-based artist is sympathetic both to him, as a person, and taxidermy, as a complex art. It reaches back to his childhood as an unusual kid who collected bugs, forward into his prime, as he wins world championships not just because of his technical ability but the way he captures an animal’s essence in the “static illusion” of sculpture. Walker discusses the history of the craft, from conservation roots to niche status as an art practiced by “right wingers who don’t believe in art.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}