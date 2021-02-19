Big Sky Doc Fest: A Black falconer's mission to build a bird sanctuary

“You have to convince one individual person to be your sponsor,” Kaempfer said, which is “not a small job.”

In the film, Stotts describes getting turned down (sometimes with racist comments) in his attempts to find a mentor. Eventually, he found Suzanne Shoemaker, a master falconer and rehabilitator. Kaempfer found it telling that a woman ended up being his sponsor.

Later in the film, he describes an incident in which he and his son, also a falconer, pulled over on the side of the road after spotting a raptor. They set a trap and were waiting in their vehicle, when one, and then more police cars arrived.

Kaempfer, who founded the Environmental Film Festival in the Nation’s Capital, said the film’s themes reflect issues that have been high-profile relating to Black people and outdoor recreation — the barriers to falconry, for instance, or incidents like one that happened to Christian Cooper, a Black birder who was in Central Park in New York City when a white woman called the police on him after he asked her to leash her dog.

The film, like his education work, could raise awareness for Black youths who see Stotts and get interested in nature-based activities or fields “they probably didn't really think of as options for themselves or know that that could be a career,” she said.